Search

Advanced search

Video

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

PUBLISHED: 15:53 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 16 April 2020

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

Archant

A pair of entrepreneurs who grew up in Norfolk and met while working in menswear at Jarrold put their product to the test in the new series of BBC One’s The Customer is Always Right.

L-R Entrepreneurs and business partners David Barrett and Julius Goldthorpe Credit: David BarrettL-R Entrepreneurs and business partners David Barrett and Julius Goldthorpe Credit: David Barrett

David Barrett, 36, and Julius Goldthorpe, 33, became friends 16 years ago while working at the Norwich department store and since then have launched a number of businesses together.

Their latest venture is a card game called Totes Emosh which is like charades as players pick from 48 different face cards and must pull that expression, while the others have a numbered key card and need to guess the face they are pulling.

A fortnight after launching in August 2019, they were contacted by the producers of The Customer is Always Right to be on the show, which sees the products by three entrepreneurs tested by a range of households, from families to couples, in each episode and a winner is then chosen.

READ MORE: Norwich zero waste shop and cafe reveals big plans on first birthday

The pair jumped at the chance to get their product on national TV, with the show now in its second series and getting over one million views an episode.

After the test stage was done Mr Barrett went up to Glasgow, where the production company Firecracker Films is based, and watched the feedback with the other entrepreneurs.

Filming with David Barrett, who created the Totes Emosh card game, for The Customer is Always Right Credit: David BarrettFilming with David Barrett, who created the Totes Emosh card game, for The Customer is Always Right Credit: David Barrett

Mr Goldthorpe was unable to go to Scotland as he is now based in Madrid and he takes care of the finance and management side of the business while Mr Barrett, who lives in Ealing, created the game and website.

READ MORE: Norwich toy shop reveals its bestselling board games during lockdown

Mr Barrett said: “Before we launched I tested it on my family and they loved it and it seems to appeal to all ages.

“We had a good response on The Customer is Always Right too, but it was so nerve-wracking before receiving the feedback.

“We are hoping we will get more sales after the show and it would be awesome to be stocked in Jarrold one day.”

You can see how David and Julian get on when the episode airs on May 7 and you can buy the game at totesemosh.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson following house fire

Fire1-1
Drive 24