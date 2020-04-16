Video

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right

A pair of entrepreneurs who grew up in Norfolk and met while working in menswear at Jarrold put their product to the test in the new series of BBC One’s The Customer is Always Right.

L-R Entrepreneurs and business partners David Barrett and Julius Goldthorpe

David Barrett, 36, and Julius Goldthorpe, 33, became friends 16 years ago while working at the Norwich department store and since then have launched a number of businesses together.

Their latest venture is a card game called Totes Emosh which is like charades as players pick from 48 different face cards and must pull that expression, while the others have a numbered key card and need to guess the face they are pulling.

A fortnight after launching in August 2019, they were contacted by the producers of The Customer is Always Right to be on the show, which sees the products by three entrepreneurs tested by a range of households, from families to couples, in each episode and a winner is then chosen.

The pair jumped at the chance to get their product on national TV, with the show now in its second series and getting over one million views an episode.

After the test stage was done Mr Barrett went up to Glasgow, where the production company Firecracker Films is based, and watched the feedback with the other entrepreneurs.

Filming with David Barrett, who created the Totes Emosh card game, for The Customer is Always Right

Mr Goldthorpe was unable to go to Scotland as he is now based in Madrid and he takes care of the finance and management side of the business while Mr Barrett, who lives in Ealing, created the game and website.

Mr Barrett said: “Before we launched I tested it on my family and they loved it and it seems to appeal to all ages.

“We had a good response on The Customer is Always Right too, but it was so nerve-wracking before receiving the feedback.

“We are hoping we will get more sales after the show and it would be awesome to be stocked in Jarrold one day.”

You can see how David and Julian get on when the episode airs on May 7 and you can buy the game at totesemosh.com