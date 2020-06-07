Search

Norfolk Open Studios goes online during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:48 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 06 May 2020

Norfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Teena Vallerine’s studio space. Picture: Tina Vallerine

Tina Vallerine

Local artists who were set to open their studios up to the public, as part of Norfolk Open Studios, are instead shifting their attentions online.

Norfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Berni Marfleet in his studio. Picture: Berni MarfleetNorfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Berni Marfleet in his studio. Picture: Berni Marfleet

The Norfolk Open Studios were meant to be taking place later this month, but due to the coronavirus outbreak artists cannot currently open their studios. Instead, the event is going online from May 23 to June 7 2020.

More than 55 Norfolk-based artists, ranging from painters to jewellers, will be giving virtual tours, video demonstrations, audio recordings and sharing photos and filmed stories.

Winning the Visual Arts Award at the Norfolk Arts Awards earlier this year, the Norfolk Open Studios is one of the largest and most successful events of its kind in the UK.

It is the biggest event of the year for a lot of local artists as they open their studio doors to the public to exhibit, sell and talk about their art.

Norfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Work by Berni Marfleet. Picture: Berni MarfleetNorfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Work by Berni Marfleet. Picture: Berni Marfleet

The scheme, which has been running for 26 years, is put on by Norfolk & Norwich Festival for 16 days a year.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival, said: “We were determined to make sure Norfolk artists had a chance to share their work.”

Everything will be available for free on norfolkopenstudios.org.uk or follow them on Twitter (@NorfolkStudios), Instagram (@norfolkopenstudios) and Facebook (@NorfolkStudios), following #NOSonline.

The Norfolk Open Studios is hoping to reschedule the original event later in the year.

Norfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Mel Ashcroft in her studio. Picture: Mel AshcroftNorfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Mel Ashcroft in her studio. Picture: Mel Ashcroft

Norfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Artist Philip Halstead in his studio. Picture: Philip HalsteadNorfolk Open Studios are going online, with artists due to virtually open their studio doors. Artist Philip Halstead in his studio. Picture: Philip Halstead

