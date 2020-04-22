Video

Online art classes and experiences running in Norfolk during lockdown

Ways to still enjoy art during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy

Just because we can only leave our house for daily exercise and essentials, it does not mean that your passion for art must be put on hold. Here are some local organisations who have shifted their attentions online to help us all keep busy and productive within the safety of our homes.

The Tale of Little Bevan will be available to watch as part of a watch party on the 9th May at 7.30pm. Picture: Pentabus Theatre Company The Tale of Little Bevan will be available to watch as part of a watch party on the 9th May at 7.30pm. Picture: Pentabus Theatre Company

The Norfolk Painting School is offering free painting tutorials via Facebook Live, run by top contemporary artist and course director Martin Kinnear.

The classes go out each Wednesday at 1pm on the school’s Facebook page.

‘The Great British Paint-In’ was developed to help improve mental health while we are on lockdown, as well as being a way to encourage new and current artists to continue learning.

Due to the popularity of these so far, they will be offering their long-standing workshop courses as interactive online lessons through their website later this month.

The Garage is streaming lessons over Zoom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel The Garage is streaming lessons over Zoom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel

The Norfolk Painting School are also offering a ‘Little Paint-In’ through the same channels on Wednesday mornings at 11am. Some of the classes which have already taken place are also available to watch.

It’s a good time to try your hand at something new and Norfolk County Council are offering a whole range of online adult learning classes.

Some classes are free whilst others are paid for. Classes include dress making, creative writing and painting and you can see the full list of opportunities here.

The Garage, a performing arts hub in Norwich, is now offering their classes online via Zoom.

Little Paint-In is a free Facebook Live art class for children. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFour Little Paint-In is a free Facebook Live art class for children. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFour

There is a wide range of classes for the summer term, running Monday to Thursday, which can be booked here.

There are classes for both adults and children ranging from beginners to more experienced performers. They are also offering extra free Facebook live classes.

The Assembly House has been offering free weekly sessions via ASSEMBLY ONLINE.

The sessions will end on April 30, with the chance to still catch two more: A Critical Reading Discussion and live poetry readings hosted by Cai Draper. Visit their website for the link to watch.

Norfolk County Council are offering online courses, including creative writing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes Norfolk County Council are offering online courses, including creative writing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes

Many craft shops are still selling online or through private message or email.

The Gallery in the Lanes, partnered with Riverside Art & Glass is one which has a very well set up website to view and purchase work from them.

Creative Arts East work with smaller rural venues around Norfolk and Suffolk to bring them performing arts.

On May 9, they are hosting a watch party at 7.30pm to show The Tale of Little Bevan, one of their touring shows of 2019, co-commissioned by the Pentabus Theatre Company and written by Robert Alan Evans.

The play takes audiences on a darkly comic journey through 24 hours in the life of a village called Little Bevan.

This new play by award-winning playwright Robert Alan Evans promises live music, storytelling, and the spirit of a 10th century saint.

Although the link is available to view now, Creative Arts East wanted to host a watch party to recreate the same sense of community as a live show and help to combat loneliness during lockdown, asking for feedback and discussion afterwards.

The link will also be put up on their Facebook and Twitter nearer to the date.