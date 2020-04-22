Search

Advanced search

Video

Online art classes and experiences running in Norfolk during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:49 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 22 April 2020

Ways to still enjoy art during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy

Ways to still enjoy art during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy

Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy

Just because we can only leave our house for daily exercise and essentials, it does not mean that your passion for art must be put on hold. Here are some local organisations who have shifted their attentions online to help us all keep busy and productive within the safety of our homes.

The Tale of Little Bevan will be available to watch as part of a watch party on the 9th May at 7.30pm. Picture: Pentabus Theatre CompanyThe Tale of Little Bevan will be available to watch as part of a watch party on the 9th May at 7.30pm. Picture: Pentabus Theatre Company

The Norfolk Painting School is offering free painting tutorials via Facebook Live, run by top contemporary artist and course director Martin Kinnear.

The classes go out each Wednesday at 1pm on the school’s Facebook page.

‘The Great British Paint-In’ was developed to help improve mental health while we are on lockdown, as well as being a way to encourage new and current artists to continue learning.

Due to the popularity of these so far, they will be offering their long-standing workshop courses as interactive online lessons through their website later this month.

The Garage is streaming lessons over Zoom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/RawpixelThe Garage is streaming lessons over Zoom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel

The Norfolk Painting School are also offering a ‘Little Paint-In’ through the same channels on Wednesday mornings at 11am. Some of the classes which have already taken place are also available to watch.

It’s a good time to try your hand at something new and Norfolk County Council are offering a whole range of online adult learning classes.

Some classes are free whilst others are paid for. Classes include dress making, creative writing and painting and you can see the full list of opportunities here.

The Garage, a performing arts hub in Norwich, is now offering their classes online via Zoom.

Little Paint-In is a free Facebook Live art class for children. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFourLittle Paint-In is a free Facebook Live art class for children. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFour

There is a wide range of classes for the summer term, running Monday to Thursday, which can be booked here.

There are classes for both adults and children ranging from beginners to more experienced performers. They are also offering extra free Facebook live classes.

The Assembly House has been offering free weekly sessions via ASSEMBLY ONLINE.

The sessions will end on April 30, with the chance to still catch two more: A Critical Reading Discussion and live poetry readings hosted by Cai Draper. Visit their website for the link to watch.

Norfolk County Council are offering online courses, including creative writing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkesNorfolk County Council are offering online courses, including creative writing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes

Many craft shops are still selling online or through private message or email.

The Gallery in the Lanes, partnered with Riverside Art & Glass is one which has a very well set up website to view and purchase work from them.

Creative Arts East work with smaller rural venues around Norfolk and Suffolk to bring them performing arts.

On May 9, they are hosting a watch party at 7.30pm to show The Tale of Little Bevan, one of their touring shows of 2019, co-commissioned by the Pentabus Theatre Company and written by Robert Alan Evans.

The play takes audiences on a darkly comic journey through 24 hours in the life of a village called Little Bevan.

This new play by award-winning playwright Robert Alan Evans promises live music, storytelling, and the spirit of a 10th century saint.

Although the link is available to view now, Creative Arts East wanted to host a watch party to recreate the same sense of community as a live show and help to combat loneliness during lockdown, asking for feedback and discussion afterwards.

The link will also be put up on their Facebook and Twitter nearer to the date.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24