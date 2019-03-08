23 things to do over May half term in Norfolk

All the fun of the fair at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

From Horrible Histories live on stage to a Unicorn and Wizards Festival, there are plenty of events taking place to make sure it is a magic half term.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

What: Let's Rock Festival

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 25, 11am to 10.30pm

Cost: £46.20 (including booking free), children aged 3 to 13 free, letsrocknorwich.com

You're in for a rocking weekend as chart-toppers from the 80s to Norwich for an unforgettable weekend of music.

Headliners at this years event are Trinidadian-English R&B singer Billy Ocean, Andy Bell, best known as the lead singer of synth-pop duo Erasure, and Marc Almond whose biggest hit was 1989 number one single Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart, featuring Gene Pitney.

There s plenty to entertain all ages including a Kids' Kingdom with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

What: The Legend Returns

Where: Norwich Castle, NR1 3JU

When: May 25 to June 1 (excluding Sunday), 10am to 4.30pm

Cost: Included with museum admission - adult £9.90, concession £9.40, child (4-18) £8.50

Voyage into the world of the Vikings, explore beautiful Viking objects, tackle a trail, enjoy guided tours, discover the Nordic origin of local place names, plus costumes and more.

What: Sunday Sessions

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 26, 12pm to 10.30pm

Horrible Histories Horrible Histories

Cost: £53.90, children aged 2 to 12 free, norwich.sundaysessions.net

The line-up includes Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Razorlight, best known for hits America and In The Morning, The Coral, Neon Waltz and Ducking Punches who are a four-piece punk rock band from Norwich.

There is plenty for all the family to enjoy including circus workshops with Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a funfair and children's entertainers.

What: Horrible Histories

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: May 23 to 25, various times

Cost: £13-£17, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Prepare yourselves for two amazing shows with Horrible Histories live on stage - Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians.

The Legend Returns at Norwich Castle The Legend Returns at Norwich Castle

Hear the legends and the lies about the torturing Tudors and from the fascinating Pharaohs to the power of the pyramids, discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt.

Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, these two shows are guaranteed to thrill you and your children.

What: Costessey Fete

Where: The Costessey Centre, Longwater Lane, Old Costessey, NR8 5AH

When: May 26 12pm to 10pm, May 27 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Free and £2 parking all day

On Sunday there will be over 100 craft and community stalls, a funfair, go karts, reptiles, princesses and live music throughout the day and Irish dancing.

From 6pm there will be a performance from an Abba tribute band and then at 10pm there will be a free firework display.

North Norfolk Country Fair North Norfolk Country Fair

On Monday the fun kicks off at 12pm with the same stalls and funfair and live acts including a magic bubble blowing car, East Coast Truckers, a car display and a fun dog show.

What: North Norfolk Country Fair

Where: George Weston Community Field. Sheringham Road, Weybourne, NR25 7EY

When: May 25 to 26, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £4, under 15s free

On both days there will be two large marquees with arts, crafts and local food and drink stalls and lots of stalls outside too.

To keep the kids entertained there will be miniature railway rides, fairground rides and games and on Sunday there will be archery and a climbing wall.

The programme also includes a Falconry Display, Dog and Duck Show and Cromer and Sheringham Brass Band.

Play some Indie Games and meet their developers Credit: The Forum Play some Indie Games and meet their developers Credit: The Forum

What: Norwich Games Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: May 27 to June 1, check norwichgamesfestival.com for timings

Cost: Free

Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum offering free gaming fun for all ages until Saturday June 1 with the opportunity to explore the latest releases, classic retro games, coding and game technology.

Events include a pop-up Tabletop Games Cafe on May 31 from 10am to 4pm and June 1 from 10am to 5pm and the chance to see props and games from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch from 10am to 4pm until June 1.

What: Run for Wildlife

Stody Lodge Rainbow Garden Party Stody Lodge Rainbow Garden Party

Where: Banham Zoo, Kenninghall Road, Banham NR16 2HE

When: May 24, 5.30pm to 9pm

Cost: Adults 5k (13+) £10, children's 1.6k fun run £7.50 including free spectator ticket per entrant, spectator tickets £5, banhamzoo.co.uk

Come and join in an evening of fun at Banham Zoo on Friday 24th May and have an unforgettable experience as you spring, stomp, slither or run past some of the world's most endangered animals.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family to get involved and help raise vital funds for Wildlife conservation.

The under 13s race starts at 6.15pm followed by the adults race at 7.15pm and the registration desk is open from 4pm.

What: The Stody Rainbow Garden Party

Where: Stody Lodge Gardens, Melton Constable, NR24 2ER

Red Rooster Red Rooster

When: May 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: £7, children under 12 free

Stody Lodge Gardens near Holt in North Norfolk will once again extend a special welcome and invitation to the LGBT+ community, as well as family and friends, to celebrate diversity in all its forms within 14-acres of colourful rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias and camellias.

The event has been organised by the owners of Stody Lodge Gardens in close conjunction with Norwich Pride and Kings Lynn & West Norfolk Pride and their will be delicious rainbow cakes and teas, with funds going towards Norwich Pride on July 27, and activities and entertainment including live music, face painting and games on the lawn.

What: Hemsby Beach Holiday Park

Where: Beach Road, Hemsby, NR29 4HR

When: Daily

Cost: From £5 per person, richardsonsholidayparks.co.uk

The new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Pic: BeWILDerwood. The new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Pic: BeWILDerwood.

Richardson's Holidays have recently invested £10 million into their Hemsby Beach Holiday Park which included refurbishing their leisure complex, The Yacht Club, which is also open to members of the public to visit as a day attraction.

Visitors can dine in the Yacht Club and use the soft play for free and for a small charge enjoy some of the sites activities including archery, zorbing, the traversing wall as well as the brand new high rope experience, The Crow's Nest, which can be booked at the leisure desk reception.

What: May Half Term Activities

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: May 28 to 31, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Two day activities £30, one day activities £16, opennorwich.org.uk

Keep the kids entertained over half term with exciting activities including a treasure hunt, abseiling, climbing and workshops on mad science and becoming a YouTuber.

The Jungle Book is coming to King's Lynn The Jungle Book is coming to King's Lynn

What: The Green Ship by Quentin Blake

Where: Various libraries

When: May 28 Mile Cross, May 29 Gaywood, May 30 Thetford, May 31 Fakenham, all 12pm

Cost: £5 thegreenship.co.uk

The beautifully illustrated story The Green Ship by Quentin Blake is brought to life this Spring in an epic 60-day tour of 50 library venues.

A groundbreaking arts organisation, Librarian Theatre is breathing life back into libraries on a national scale by temporarily transforming them into theatres.

A magical, family friendly hour-long play about childhood, friendship and the power of the imagination; the project is supported by Arts Council England funding and directed by Alexander Lass.

The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley

What: Red Rooster Festival

Where: Euston Hall, IP24 2QW

When: May 30 to June 1

Cost: Weekend tickets £69.50, free under 12s, day tickets available redrooster.org.uk

The Red Rooster Festival, taking place just across the border, celebrates the best of R&B, Americana, soul, blues, roots and country music across three stages with camping included in the price of tickets.

The line-up on the main stage features The Budos Band, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Birds of Chicago, Blackfoot Gypsies, Carson McHone, Errol Linton, Howlin' Jaws, James and the Ultrasounds, Jesse Dayton, John J Presley, Muddy Gurdy, Oh! Gunquit and Powersolo.

Tasty food and drink on offer include The Mac Factory, Soulshakers cocktails and Meat Street BBQ.

What: Mildred's Magnificent Messy Fete

An aerial shot of Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo: Aerial View Photography An aerial shot of Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo: Aerial View Photography

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: May 25 to June 2, 10am to 5.30pm

Cost: Online price: Born to be BeWILD (under 92cm) free, Almost Wild (92-105cm) £14.95, BeWILD Now (over 105cm) £16.95, Still Wild (65+ years) £8,95, bewilderwood.co.uk

BeWILDerwood is buzzing in excitement for a magnificently messy fete and spring celebrations.

Mildred, the Crocklebog resident of the Scary Lake, has been practicing for weeks, and would like you all to join her in some BeWILDerwood maypole dancing.

There will also be plenty of games and with the weather improving it is the perfect chance to explore the woods and race across treetop bridges and zoom along the zip wires.

What: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Where: Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JE

Wroxham Barns will give you the chance to bottle fed lambs Wroxham Barns will give you the chance to bottle fed lambs

When: Daily, 9.30am to 5pm

Cost: Half term online price: £14.95 (90cm and over), seniors £12.95, £2 more on the gate, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Youngsters are in for a rawr-some time at Roarr! this half term with an adventure play area, dinosaur trail, high ropes, a treehouse and more.

Also new for 2019 is Dippy-Ville which is a soft play area for younger guests with interactive digital floor games.

What: The Jungle Book

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, PE30 1JW

When: May 30 to 31

Cost: £17.50 to £19, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the The Fairy Fair 2016 at Sennowe Park. Picture: Matthew Usher.

From the producers of the Corn Exchange pantomimes, Jordan Productions in association with Wicked Productions present a brand-new hilarious family production of The Jungle Book.

The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli, a young boy who is raised in the jungle by a family of wolves.

When Shere Khan the tiger swears to kill the child, Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther, agree to take the boy to the man village for his safety. But the jungle holds danger and surprises for them all in this adventure of a lifetime.

What: Music and Tea at The Plantation Garden

Where: Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

When: May 26, 2pm to 4pm

Cost: £2 on the gate, members and under 16s free

The summer season begins with tea, coffee and homemade cakes and scones served on the lawn.

There will be live music from the Norwich City Concert Band from 2pm and all children will receive a free activity book and pen.

Judy Bailey, fundraiser for the YMCA will also have a stall where she will run a tombola.

What: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Where: Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: Daily, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Online prices £10.95 adults, £9.95 children (3-16), seniors (60+) £9.95

Explore the wild side of nature at Pensthorpe Natural Park, a stunning 700-acre nature reserve located within the Wensum Valley, just 11 miles inland from the north Norfolk coast.

Interactive trails, seven bird hides and a number of charming boardwalks weave through the wilderness of the reserve, whilst hands-on activities such as wildlife spotting, pond dipping and bird feeding present an opportunity to get closer to the native and visiting wildlife.

What: Whitsun Firework Display

Where: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, NR30 3EH

When: May 29, 9,30pm, park open 11am to 9.30pm

Cost: Wristbands from £10.62, book by midnight the night before to receive 15pc discount, pleasure-beach.co.uk

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will be hosting a Whitsun Half Term firework display.

Why not make a day of it and book your wristbands by midnight the night before to receive a 15pc discount on wristbands, with rides including the Big Apple Coaster, Flying Dumbo and Freefall.

What: Unicorns and Wizard Festival

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU

When: May 25 to June 2, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £7.95

You're in for a magical day out at Wroxham Barns with activities including spell school, wand making, flying school and a unicorn shoe hunt.

There will also be plenty going on at the junior farm including the chance to feed lambs and goats, cuddle rabbits, guinea pigs and chicks and the Piggy's Play Sty indoor soft-play area.

What: Hoveton Hall Gardens Country Fair and Food Festival

Where: Hoveton, NR12 8RJ

When; May 26 to 27, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: Adults £7.50, overs 60s £6.50, children aged 4+ £4, under 4s free, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children £20), hovetonhallestate.co.uk

Families can try their hand at some old fashioned garden games, archery and clay pigeon shooting and their will be Punch and Judy for the little ones.

You will also be able to see colourful displays from the East Norfolk Militia, a local Red Coat Napoleonic era re-enactment group, as well as falconry displays.

A fun dog show takes place from 2.30pm on both days and the categories are best veteran (over seven), best puppy (under one), waggiest tail, agility, scruffiest mutt and best in show.

New for 2019 is the food and drink festival with a wide array of stalls from local producers and the chance to indulge in Norfolk treats.

What: The Fairy Fair

Where: Bradmoor Woods, Narford Lane, King's Lynn, PE32 1FQ

When: May 26 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £7.50 advance, £9 on the gate, under 3s free fairylandtrust.org

Discover the magic of nature this May when the Fairy Fair returns with its 21st fair.

This year the fair will be held in the beautiful Bradmoor Woods, West Acre and features workshops, live music, entertainment and lots more for a magical day-out where families with young children can connect with nature.

New for this year there will also be a human-sized Actual Reality Arcade where you can make 10 iconic games come to life.

What: Wind in the Willows

Where: St George's Theatre, King Street Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG

When: May 31 to June 2, 2.30pm/7.30pm

Cost: £8 adults, £6 concessions, stgeorgestheatre.ticketsolve.com

With the arrival of spring and fine weather outside, the good-natured Mole loses patience with spring cleaning.

He flees his underground home, emerging to take in the air and ends up at the river which he has never seen before.

Here he meets Ratty and we follow their adventures and meet unusual characters including the infamous Toad.