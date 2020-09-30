Festival responds to Covid-19 crisis with support for creative workers

Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced support for six freelance artists and creative workers to develop projects with communities across Norfolk.

A scheme has been launched by Norfolk & Norwich Festival to support six creative individuals to deliver projects working with a mix of communities across Norfolk, including people who have experienced homelessness, refugees in Great Yarmouth, and a network for Black and People of Colour creatives in Norfolk.

Entitled Creative Individuals Norfolk, each of the projetcs will receive £3,000, plus the suppport of the festival team.

Daniel Brine, festival director, said: “Creative Individuals Norfolk is one of the ways the festival has been supporting the creative east. Norfolk & Norwich Festival has developed a number of projects in response to the Covid-19 crisis to support and invest in communities across the county.

“While it is a necessity for arts venues and organisations to be supported through this crisis, we are conscious of the vital role creative individuals play in the arts ecology. They are vital parts of the supply chain on which venues, festivals, schools and communities rely.

“Creative Individuals Norfolk is a direct response to the Covid crisis, a way for the festival to support freelance creative workers who are some of the hardest hit in our creative community, while bringing vital cultural activities to communities during this crisis.”

The festival will work with each of the individuals over the next nine months to help support and deliver the projects.

The six projects the festival will be supporting are:

 Theatre director Emma Bernard is developing ACT NOW @ The Corn Hall. Emma will curate a series of masterclasses for local people at Diss Corn Hall, led by professional freelance artists and inspiring a series of short performances.

 Norwich poet Lewis Buxton, whose work centres on male body image, will work with men from disengaged communities in Norfolk and Norwich to create an inclusive and kind poetry show Bo(d)y Talk.

 Sascha Goslin is a freelance producer who focuses on actively empowering and enabling others, she will create a support network connecting Black and People of Colour (POC) artists with organisations, to increase inclusion and representation in Norfolk, Supporting Norfolk’s Black and POC creatives.

 Theatre designer Laura Hopkins is working with photographer Jim Mortram and the Norfolk community he documents. Brutal Arithmetic features private cello performances prompting a creative collaboration between Laura, six theatre artists, Jim and his subject-collaborators.

 Great Yarmouth artist Genevieve Rudd has worked as a community artist since 2011. She will explore the natural world, and reflect upon isolation and anxiety experienced during Covid-19 with Yarmouth Springs Eternal.

 Norfolk-based experimental composer and performer Bill Vine is undertaking A Sonic Exploration of The Green Spaces of NR3, he will carry out sound-walks working with the residents of NR3 and create musical compositions.