Fleecy friends and a forgotten art on show at The Forum

Burnt Fen Farm Alpacas outside the Forum. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The sun was shining over the weekend as families began their half-term holidays with a trip to the Norfolk Makers Festival.

On Saturday, visitors were able to pet and stroke three alpacas - named Khal Drogo, Mr Tumnus and Bear - at The Forum in Norwich.

The fleecy guests are looked after by Burnt Fen Alpacas, based in Horning, which creates and sells textile products that are hand-spun.

When asked what the most common query visitors asked on the day, Annie Nickerson, of Burnt Fen Alpacas, said: “Do they spit? And the answer is yes.”

Ms Nickerson said weaving and spinning was becoming a popular hobby for youngsters, adding: “Everybody loves to see how it works.”

On Sunday, visitors watched blacksmithing in action outside The Forum as a team from the Treehouse Festival.

The unmistakable rhythmic clang of hammers striking red-hot metal drew the crowds in as blacksmith Chris Mudd demonstrated the traditional and forgotten skill.

Chris Mudd's blacksmith demonstration outside The Forum, Norwich, Norfolk Makers Festival. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Chris Mudd's blacksmith demonstration outside The Forum, Norwich, Norfolk Makers Festival. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

