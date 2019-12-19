Learn to knit, sew and weave at Norfolk Makers Festival 2020

Norfolk Makers Festival returns to the Forum from February 8-23. Picture: The Forum Archant

Norfolk Makers Festival returns to The Forum in Norwich in February with 16 days of creative activities, inspiring exhibitions and crafty conversation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A variety of crafts will be showcased at Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum A variety of crafts will be showcased at Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum

The Norfolk Makers Festival is returning to The Forum from Saturday February 8 to Sunday February 23, offering people the chance to try their hand at weaving, printing, knitting, spinning, embroidery and much more.

The annual event, which is now in its fifth year, celebrates the county's local crafts people and offers the chance to engage and learn with the help of experienced makers, hobbyists, small businesses and organisations whose interests and expertise cover a variety of skills, making it the perfect time to try a new craft or develop existing skills.

The festival is free to enter and the exhibitions, demonstrations and hands-on activities are free of charge, with material and equipment provided.

As well as learning something new, the festival is an opportunity to showcase some fantastic exhibitions created by makers here in Norfolk. One of the highlights will be the makings of a giant tapestry which tells the story of two East Anglian rebellions against William the Conqueror. Created by a team of volunteer embroiderers and textile enthusiasts who have been meeting regularly at Norwich Castle, examples of the work in progress will be on display, showing medieval-style stitch work and the history behind the artwork.

Volunteer embroiderers are working on a giant tapestry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum Volunteer embroiderers are working on a giant tapestry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Courtesy of The Forum

You may also want to watch:

Taking centre stage in The Forum's Atrium throughout the festival will be the Ship of Light - which will form a piece of community artwork. During the first weekend visitors are invited to embellish the metal ship frame with textiles and artwork and create origami boats to put inside. The Ship of Light is part of the Creative Odyssey project set up by local artist Sarah Cannell whose son Henry was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2016. It is helping to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK and for a Winter Lantern Festival, in March 2020, which will celebrate the healing magic of the arts community.

Something slightly cheeky returning for the second year will be the Nudinits, created by artist Sarah Simi. The latest releases of Sarah's stop-frame animations recounting adventures of the residents of the village of Woolly Bush will be shown in the Nudinit cinema for adults, showing just how rude knitting can be.

New for the festival is the Picking up the Threads exhibition, with artists and makers invited to submit their own work to form a unique display. Three professional textile artists were brought in to judge the submissions, and the panel has selected 41 inspiring pieces from a strong field of work, which will make up the special display in The Forum's Gallery.

The festival also celebrates historical skills and Norfolk's making heritage, with the chance to get hands on and take part in both free and paid for workshops. Visitors can learn tapestry skills, sewing and stitching to tell a story, have a go at making silver jewellery with Sharon and Neil from The Silversmithing Studio, join The Quilling Guild for an introduction to the delicate craft and much more.

The Forum Trust, the educational charity which runs The Forum, funds the festival. The trust's events and partnerships manager, Jayne Evans, said: "This is a unique, free event which is all about inspiration and encouragement. We make sure there is a wide range of creative activities, demonstrations and exhibitions to enjoy every day. Everyone is welcome, whatever your experience or age. It's a wonderful opportunity to discover new ideas, new friends and the creative you."

Running alongside the main programme of events at The Forum will be a Fringe festival with events around the county. These include a Late Night Swapping event at Oxfam in Norwich where people can take along a bag of unloved clothing and swap it for new-to-you treasures to raise money for the charity. Also on offer is a two-hour workshop on machine embroidery with the tutors at Artpocket in Sheringham, Block Printing at the Norfolk Record Office, Colour Yourself Calm at North Walsham Library and the chance to join craftivism enthusiasts #SayItWithStitchGY for a drop-in session at Great Yarmouth Library creating stitched love notes addressed to the planet.

See norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk for the full line-up and to book workshops.