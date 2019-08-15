Hotel launches circus-themed afternoon tea inspired by Dumbo

Circus afternoon tea Credit: Strattons Hotel Archant

All the fun of the fair has come to a Norfolk hotel this summer with their new themed afternoon tea which nods to a Disney classic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham run themed afternoon teas every month with a different theme Credit: Strattons Hotel Strattons Hotel in Swaffham run themed afternoon teas every month with a different theme Credit: Strattons Hotel

Guests at Strattons Hotel in Swaffham can expect plenty of clowning around this August with a circus-themed afternoon tea inspired by Dumbo.

The bottom two tiers of the tea includes a selection of finger sandwiches, with smoked salmon and cream cheese, ham and cheese and chutney and fruit and plain scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

But the top tier is the real star of the show with marzipan horses and elephants, peanut butter, raspberry and chocolate delices with a clown on top, strawberry cheesecake shots decorated with a top hat and salted caramel, vanilla, and popcorn layer cakes.

You may also want to watch:

The tea costs £16.50pp and you can also add a bit of sparkle to your tea and enjoy with a glass of prosecco for £22 of champagne for £27.

READ MORE: 11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Hannah Hughes, director at Strattons Hotel, said: "Following the 2019 release of the well loved Walt Disney classic Dumbo, Strattons is celebrating with a fun circus-themed afternoon tea throughout August with two special dates on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 where you can book in for larger circus afternoon tea with extra sweet and savoury treats at £21pp."

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham Credit: Strattons Hotel Strattons Hotel in Swaffham Credit: Strattons Hotel

The Strattons Hotel run a themed afternoon tea every month from midday and previous themes have included Aladdin, LEGO and Phantom of the Opera.

This September they are running a Roald Dahl event to celebrate the late author's birthday month, so expect plenty of snozzcumber and scrumdiddlyumptious bars.

To book afternoon tea call 01760 723845 or enquiries@strattonshotel.com and make sure to let them know of any dietary requirements.