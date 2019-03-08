Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Norfolk film The Black Shuck released starring Holby City actress

PUBLISHED: 11:45 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 29 March 2019

Rebecca Grant Credit: Matthew Trett

Rebecca Grant Credit: Matthew Trett

Archant

A new short film shot entirely in Norfolk is inspired by the infamous Black Shuck who is a legendary figure in East Anglian folklore.

Black Shuck film Credit:Matthew TrettBlack Shuck film Credit:Matthew Trett

The ghostly story has been told for generations and refers to a black dog which is said to haunt the Norfolk and Suffolk countryside.

The Black Shuck has been created by director Josh Trett, aged 25, who grew up in Freethorpe and now lives in Norwich city centre.

The horror film stars Rebecca Grant, who played Daisha Anderson in Holby City and her other credits include Doctors and series two of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man as Lakshi Perrera opposite James Nesbitt.

Mr Trett managed to get Rebecca on board for the film as she had moved to Norwich and was auditioning for TV shows in the US and he filmed her auditions.

It follows a mother in a dark place following the death of her young child as she struggles to escape from her memories and alcoholism.

As she finds herself haunted by a wild beast, the Black Shuck, she must consider whether this apparition is real or simply a manifestation of her pain.

Josh Trett Credit: Matthew TrettJosh Trett Credit: Matthew Trett

Mr Trett, who studied film at Norwich University of the Arts, co-wrote the film with writer Mark Finbow and his brother Matthew was director of photography but he did most of the directing and editing himself with nine members of cast and crew.

He also arranged a phone call with David Kerr, who directed Johnny English Reborn, Inside No 9 and various sketches for Mitchell and Webb, for advice on how to work with actors and further his career.

Mr Trett said: “We crowdfunded the film on Kickstarter and relied on people who knew the local myth of the Black Shuck with incentives like their name in the credits, DVDs and posters and tickets to the first screening.

“It is about the grieving process and the black dog is a manifestation of her grief.”

The 12-minute film was shot over two days around Norfolk and sold out when it debuted at The Forum in October.

Among the locations used for the film include Norwich city centre, Wroxham train station signal box, around North Walsham and churches in Old Catton.

Rebecca Grant Credit: Matthew TrettRebecca Grant Credit: Matthew Trett

Mr Trett, who works for a digital media company, added: “I think Norfolk has a lot to offer as a filming location.

“There is so much variety, you have Norwich city centre then you travel up the road a little way to countryside and coastal areas.

“Norfolk is attracting large budget films such as Danny Boyle’s Yesterday and Stephen Merchant’s Fighting with My Family which is putting Norfolk on the map but the next the job is to highlight the talent here.”

You can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Bomb disposal squad ‘casually chucks mortar in truck’ after it was found by metal detectorist

A road closure was put in place after a mortar was discovered at Tattersett. Picture: PA

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Robert Lambert: Natural born leader of King’s Lynn Stars

Stars' skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt

Running column: Wymondham 20 was a stark reminder of what’s coming on marathon day

Dominic Blake crosses the finish line at the Wymondhamn 20. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists