Norfolk film The Black Shuck released starring Holby City actress

A new short film shot entirely in Norfolk is inspired by the infamous Black Shuck who is a legendary figure in East Anglian folklore.

The ghostly story has been told for generations and refers to a black dog which is said to haunt the Norfolk and Suffolk countryside.

The Black Shuck has been created by director Josh Trett, aged 25, who grew up in Freethorpe and now lives in Norwich city centre.

The horror film stars Rebecca Grant, who played Daisha Anderson in Holby City and her other credits include Doctors and series two of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man as Lakshi Perrera opposite James Nesbitt.

Mr Trett managed to get Rebecca on board for the film as she had moved to Norwich and was auditioning for TV shows in the US and he filmed her auditions.

It follows a mother in a dark place following the death of her young child as she struggles to escape from her memories and alcoholism.

As she finds herself haunted by a wild beast, the Black Shuck, she must consider whether this apparition is real or simply a manifestation of her pain.

Mr Trett, who studied film at Norwich University of the Arts, co-wrote the film with writer Mark Finbow and his brother Matthew was director of photography but he did most of the directing and editing himself with nine members of cast and crew.

He also arranged a phone call with David Kerr, who directed Johnny English Reborn, Inside No 9 and various sketches for Mitchell and Webb, for advice on how to work with actors and further his career.

Mr Trett said: “We crowdfunded the film on Kickstarter and relied on people who knew the local myth of the Black Shuck with incentives like their name in the credits, DVDs and posters and tickets to the first screening.

“It is about the grieving process and the black dog is a manifestation of her grief.”

The 12-minute film was shot over two days around Norfolk and sold out when it debuted at The Forum in October.

Among the locations used for the film include Norwich city centre, Wroxham train station signal box, around North Walsham and churches in Old Catton.

Mr Trett, who works for a digital media company, added: “I think Norfolk has a lot to offer as a filming location.

“There is so much variety, you have Norwich city centre then you travel up the road a little way to countryside and coastal areas.

“Norfolk is attracting large budget films such as Danny Boyle’s Yesterday and Stephen Merchant’s Fighting with My Family which is putting Norfolk on the map but the next the job is to highlight the talent here.”

You can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime.