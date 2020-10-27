Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2020

Make an early start on your Christmas shopping at the Norfolk Festive Gift Show 2020 at the Norfolk Showground

The countdown to Christmas has begun and you can make an early start on your shopping as the Norfolk Festive Gift Show is returning for 2020.

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show returns for 2020

The annual Christmas market takes place at the Norfolk Showground and will run from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, with over 300 indoor and outdoor stalls.

The show will be open from 9am to 5pm on the Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday and to prevent crowding there are timed entry slots.

Other coronavirus safety measures in place include a one-way system, hand sanitiser stations, wider aisles and face coverings must be worn indoors.

There will be a range of Christmas decorations available

Across the three days, visitors can buy Christmas decorations and gifts as well as festive food and drink.

Matt Upson, show director, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Norfolk Festive Gift Show.

“2020 hasn’t been the year any of us were expecting, but we’re hoping that the Christmas Market will help to spread a little festive cheer and get us all feeling ready for Christmas.

There will be festive food and drink on offer at the Norfolk Festive Gift Show

“Our new safety measures are not only there to keep members of the public and exhibitors safe, but we feel they will also give everyone a more pleasurable shopping experience.”

Tickets are only available online and cost £6 for over-16s, £5.50 for over-60s and £5 for under-16s - book at norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk