Video

Norfolk’s biggest Christmas market cancelled due to second lockdown

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show at the Norfolk Showground has been cancelled due to the second coronavirus lockdown Picture: Aztec Events Archant

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show 2020 has been cancelled as it was scheduled to take place during the national lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was due to run at the Norfolk Showground from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, with hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls.

It has now been cancelled with tickets bought already valid for next year’s show, scheduled from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 2021.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

Matt Upson, show director, said: “We are devastated to announce that the Norfolk Festive Gift Show will be postponed until 2021.

“This recent news is a huge blow to all parties associated, especially at this late stage, with hundreds of exhibitors booked and record numbers of advance ticket sales.

He continued: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused, however this decision has been completely taken out of our hands and we are utterly heartbroken.”

Those that would like to request a refund should email support@yourticketbooking.com or call 0333 242 7912 and exhibitors will be contacted directly.