Girls Aloud star set to perform at free Norfolk festival

Girls Aloud during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square in central London - the first annual award ceremony held by the women's magazine. Photo: Pa Images PA Archive/PA Images

The Sound of the Underground is coming to King's Lynn as a Girls Aloud star has been announced for Festival Too.

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Nadine Coyle, one fifth of Girls Aloud, will be bringing Something Kinda Ooooh to King Staithe Square on Saturday July 6.

The festival returns for its 34th year this June and July over three weekends and the second weekend from July 5 to 6 has now been revealed.

Previously announced acts for the first instalment on June 29 to 30 include Jason Fox, Sam J Cook and The Carnaby Sounds.

Friday July 5 kicks off in style in the evening with the College of West Anglia who will warm up the crowd ahead of nine-piece soul and blues band Highway Child who are making their return to the festival.

Nadine Coyle Nadine Coyle

Next up is RnB and UK Garage singer Romina Johnson who topped the charts in 2000 with hit single Movin' Too Fast with The Artful Dodger and she has been singing with the 70s and 80s disco outfit Odyssey since 2013.

She will be followed be British soul singer Diane Shaw whose career spans 20 years and in that time she has gained a large following around the UK.

The 'Back in the Day' line-up is completed with Brit Award and double MOBO award-winning artist, Shola Ama.

Discovered at just 15 years old, Shola was signed on her 16th birthday before releasing singles You're the One I Love and You Might Need Somebody which remained in the top 40 for almost two months.

But the evening doesn't end there, with compere for the evening DJ Mark Purdy hosting the Back in the Day After Party at the Alive Corn Exchange playing soul, funk, disco, Motown and northern soul.

On Saturday July 6 the evening is compared by Adam Newstead of KLFM and begins with Springwood High School performing 90s hits, followed by the Battle of the Bands runners up, local singer Tilly Pemberton and pop-funk power trio Superbird.

They will be followed by pop royalty Nadine Coyle who was a member of one of the UK's biggest ever groups Girls Aloud, alongside Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Romina Johnson Romina Johnson

Nadine got her first taste of fame aged 16 when she made it through to the final of the Irish version of Popstars and joined the all-girl group Six. Although she was dropped from the line-up when producers found she was under 18, just one year later she entered UK talent show Popstars: The Rivals and became a member of Girls Aloud.

The group went on have a string of twenty consecutive top ten singles including Sound of the Underground, The Promise and Biology.

Saturday night culminates with one of the dance scene's best known names Judge Jules who will take the audience on a tailor-made journey with plenty of basslines that will make you want to dance all night long.

His performance will feature a full ten-piece band, with brass, percussion, drums, bass guitar, lead guitar, keyboard and singers.

Shola Shola

Festival Too was born back in 1985 when members of the King's Lynn business community decided they wanted to put on a free music event for the people of West Norfolk and is organised solely by volunteers.

Tickets for Back in the Day After Part can be bought at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk for £5 or £7.50 on the door.