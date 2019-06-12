Video

9 places to take your dad this Father's Day in Norfolk

Families enjoying the Big Fish Little Fish family rave Picture: NATHAN COX PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright:Nathan Cox. No reproduction or storage without written permission from Nathan Cox Photography.

From free entry to some of the county's biggest attractions to a Father's Day rave, there are plenty of places to take your dad this Sunday.

Nearly Festival Credit: Nick Butcher Nearly Festival Credit: Nick Butcher

What: Nearly Festival

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: June 15 to 16

Cost: Adult weekend ticket £30, teens (16-17) £15 and children (5-15) £10, under 5s free, day tickets available, nearlyfestival.com

Some of the country's finest tribute acts will perform over the weekend with plenty of dad's favourites including The Prodigy, Foo Fighters, Madness Specials and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The Norwich event was previously located in Chapelfield Gardens, has been relocated to a bigger venue, and it is set to be better than ever.

The Pub in the Park at the event sells a variety of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, while the Street Food Market will include food vendors selling pizza, jacket potatoes, barbecue food and more.

Big Fish Little Fish family rave at Epic Studios in March. Photo: Big Fish Little Fish Big Fish Little Fish family rave at Epic Studios in March. Photo: Big Fish Little Fish

What: Big Fish Little Fish Father's Day Family Rave

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: June 16, 2pm to 4pm

Cost: Adult £9, child £7, pre-walking baby free, eventbrite.co.uk

Get ready to party as the popular Big Fish Little Fish Family rave is returning this Sunday with a special Father's Day edition.

The fancy dress theme is superheroes and DJ Food will play a set jam-packed with rave classics with support from Moving Shadow's DJ Trax and live percussionist Paul Fistfunk Crowley.

There will also be themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, a bubble machine and face painting.

What: Father's Day afternoon tea

Swagger and Jacks Fathers Day Teas collaboration with the Assembly House, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams Swagger and Jacks Fathers Day Teas collaboration with the Assembly House, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

When: June 16, from 11am

Cost: £21.95 for one, £42 for two, £12.95 for children, book by email at admin@assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk or call 01603 626402

In collaboration with Swagger and Jacks Gentlemen's Grooming Barbershop, The Assembly House will be offering a tea packed with cakes, sandwiches and savoury treats including burger sliders, sausage rolls and scones.

If you book a table on June 16 you will also be in with a chance of winning a box full of Swagger and Jacks treats from the team's Orford Hill store.

The tea can also be made dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free and there is a mini version for children.

What: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams

Where: NR21 0LN

When: June 16, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults £11.95, seniors and children £10.95, under 3s free

Spend some quality time together in the stunning surroundings at Pensthorpe Natural Park with free entry for dads when coming with a full paying guests.

From a stroll around the gardens to watching a daily bird feed, there is plenty for your dad to enjoy in the 700-acre reserve.

All the family can also enjoy an off-road behind the scenes tour experience on the Pensthorpe Explorer Land Rover for an additional charge.

What: Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo, Cromer Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Amazona Zoo, Cromer Credit: Simon Finlay Photography.

Where: Hall Road, Cromer, NR27 9JG

When: June 16, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults £11.50, children (4-16) £8.50, under 4s free, seniors £10

There is free entry for dads this Sunday at Amazona Zoo which is home to over 200 tropical animals, including jaguars, pumas, monkeys, flamingoes and Tic-Tac the toucan.

The zoo is set within 15 acres and as well as the animals there is the Jungle Tumbles indoor play area, Rainforest Springs which has two outdoor jumping pillows, tarantula spider house and South American guinea pig village.

What: Proudly Norfolk Food Festival

There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019 Picture: Submitted There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019 Picture: Submitted

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: June 16, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The area in and around The Forum will be transformed into a delicious combination of farmers' market, deli, café, bar and other entertainments areas.

Highlights at the event include a street market with a range of Proudly Norfolk producers selling everything from sausages to cider.

There will also be a cookery theatre with some of Norfolk's best-loved chefs including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts, Nigel Ramsbottom from Delia's Canary Catering and Chris Avey from River Green Cafe.

What: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

Where: School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: June 16, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £6.85 adults, £6.50 concessions, £3.95 children, under 5s free

Enjoy a family picnic and there will also be den building and games and a barbecue on offer.

The gardens are set in 130 acres of cultivated, wild and natural plantings and there is nearly four miles of woodland pathways to explore.

What: Bressingham Bricks

Where: Bressingham Steam and Gardens, Diss, IP22 2AA

Lego fans will be heading to the first Bressingham Bricks show. Picture: Tom Hadfield Lego fans will be heading to the first Bressingham Bricks show. Picture: Tom Hadfield

When: June 15 to 16, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: Tickets from £6.50, bressingham.co.uk

An exhibition featuring some of the best LEGO builders and displays from around the UK and all proceeds will go to the museum,

It's a great opportunity to see what can be built out of LEGO and to purchase some exclusive parts.

There will also be a special Bressingham brick which will go towards the refurbishment of one of their narrow gauge locos.

What: Vintage Tractor Road Run and Country Fair

Where: Manor Farm, Grimston, PE32 1BG

Vintage Tractor Road Run and Country Fair Vintage Tractor Road Run and Country Fair

When: June 16, from 9.30am

Cost: Free entry and parking

Watch the vintage tractor convoy depart at 10.30am on a 20 mile journey and bacon sandwiches, tea and coffee will be available from 9.30am to 10.45am.

Return to the farm at 1pm for the country fair which includes the return of the tractors at 4pm, craft stalls, hog roast, barbecue, games, vintage farm machinery and live music from local band DNA.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Friends of St Botolph's which maintains the Grade I listed church in the village.