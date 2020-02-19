7 things to do in Norfolk on every budget this weekend
From a Viking Festival to the winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race The Vivienne live in Norwich, there is plenty to keep you entertained this weekend in Norfolk.
1. What: Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL
When: Until February 22, 7.30pm (Thursday and Saturday also 2.30pm matinee)
Cost: From £29, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000
The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.
Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.
2. What: Chloe the Colour Catcher
Where: The Garage
When: February 23
Cost: Adults £12, concessions £8, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382
Chloe lives in a world with only one colour, a world that is completely grey, except at night when she's wrapped up tight her dreams are colourful and bright.
Unable to contain her imaginative thoughts, Chloe tells of the vast blue seas, lush green jungle-trees and golden yellow sands she has seen. But, hushed at once by her parents, Chloe is warned to keep such thoughts at bay - for the Grey Queen is out to wash all trace of colour away.
3. What: Cry-Baby the Musical
Where: Rackheath Village Hall, Green Lane West, NR13 6LT
When: February 20 to 22, 7.30pm (Saturday also 2.30pm matinee)
Cost: Adults £9, under 16s £6, rackheathplayers.co.uk or 07809 449189
Rackheath Players take their cast of over 20 performers and six-piece band to the stage in their new production of 'Cry-Baby: The Musical'.
The musical is set in the 1950s and based on the 1990 John Waters film that starred Johnny Depp and the story centres on star-crossed lovers caught between gangs in post-war Baltimore.
4. What: Ru Paul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne
Where: Fetch, 75 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DG
When: February 22, 10pm to 4am
Cost: £11.25 (entry before 11pm), fetchnorwich.com
Start your engines as the The Vivienne, winner of the first series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, is coming to Norwich this weekend and will be singing live and meeting fans.
The reality show started in the US in 2009 by famous queen Ru Paul and came to the UK for the first time last year with original American judge Michelle Visage, alongside Alan Carr and Graham Norton. You can catch-up with the full series on BBC iPlayer.
5. What: Fantasy February
Where: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
When: Until February 23, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Advance (on the gate) children under 90cm free, over 90c £14.95 (£16.95), aged 60+ £14.95 (£12.95), registered disabled and carers (over 90cm) £8.50 (£7.50), roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
Embark on a day of roar-some adventure as you discover a world of fantasy fun, which will include spellbinding activities, team quests, craft sessions, magical trails and storytelling.
There will also be 50pc off gate admission price for children in full fancy dress and they can choose their team when they arrive, either troll, dragon, mermaid or fairy, with themed activities and photo points throughout the park. Their everyday attractions include crazy golf, soft play and an outdoor adventure play area.
6. What: Sheringham Scira Viking Festival
Where: Leas Clifftop Gardens, Sheringham, NR26 8LG
When: February 22, 9.30am to 6.30pm
Cost: Free
Travel back in time by visiting the living history encampment in Leas Clifftop Gardens from 9.30am, featuring Viking cooking, crafts and weaponry displays, as well as have-a-go axe throwing and archery demonstrations.
There will also be battle re-enactments on the East Prom beach at 1.30pm and the grand finale of the annual festival includes a spectacular torchlight procession, which starts at 4.30pm by the station, and the burning of a 28ft longboat at 5pm on West Prom Beach.
7. What: Bride: The Wedding Show
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: February 22 to 23, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Advance £8, on the door £10, bridetheweddingshow.co.uk
Find your dream dress, a wedding venue with the wow factor or your perfect photographer at the show, which hosts a wide variety of exhibitors who will be running show-exclusive deals and competitions during the event.
Attendees can also delight in the sensational catwalk show which takes place four times throughout the day at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.45pm, showing off all the latest bridal styles, and pick up the latest edition of Norfolk Bride and Suffolk Bride magazines, which you can flick through while sipping a glass of champagne in the bar area.