7 things to do in Norfolk on every budget this weekend

Matthew Bourne's Red Shoes, a personal appearance from Ru Paul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne and Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival are just some of the things you can do in Norfolk this weekend

From a Viking Festival to the winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race The Vivienne live in Norwich, there is plenty to keep you entertained this weekend in Norfolk.

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until this weekend

1. What: Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until February 22, 7.30pm (Thursday and Saturday also 2.30pm matinee)

Cost: From £29, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.

Chloe and the Colour Catcher

2. What: Chloe the Colour Catcher

Where: The Garage

When: February 23

Cost: Adults £12, concessions £8, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382

Chloe lives in a world with only one colour, a world that is completely grey, except at night when she's wrapped up tight her dreams are colourful and bright.

Unable to contain her imaginative thoughts, Chloe tells of the vast blue seas, lush green jungle-trees and golden yellow sands she has seen. But, hushed at once by her parents, Chloe is warned to keep such thoughts at bay - for the Grey Queen is out to wash all trace of colour away.

The Rackheath Players present Cry-Baby the Musical

3. What: Cry-Baby the Musical

Where: Rackheath Village Hall, Green Lane West, NR13 6LT

When: February 20 to 22, 7.30pm (Saturday also 2.30pm matinee)

Cost: Adults £9, under 16s £6, rackheathplayers.co.uk or 07809 449189

Rackheath Players take their cast of over 20 performers and six-piece band to the stage in their new production of 'Cry-Baby: The Musical'.

The musical is set in the 1950s and based on the 1990 John Waters film that starred Johnny Depp and the story centres on star-crossed lovers caught between gangs in post-war Baltimore.

Ru Paul's Drag Race star The Vivienne

4. What: Ru Paul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne

Where: Fetch, 75 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DG

When: February 22, 10pm to 4am

Cost: £11.25 (entry before 11pm), fetchnorwich.com

Start your engines as the The Vivienne, winner of the first series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, is coming to Norwich this weekend and will be singing live and meeting fans.

The reality show started in the US in 2009 by famous queen Ru Paul and came to the UK for the first time last year with original American judge Michelle Visage, alongside Alan Carr and Graham Norton. You can catch-up with the full series on BBC iPlayer.

Fantasy February returns to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

5. What: Fantasy February

Where: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: Until February 23, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Advance (on the gate) children under 90cm free, over 90c £14.95 (£16.95), aged 60+ £14.95 (£12.95), registered disabled and carers (over 90cm) £8.50 (£7.50), roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Embark on a day of roar-some adventure as you discover a world of fantasy fun, which will include spellbinding activities, team quests, craft sessions, magical trails and storytelling.

There will also be 50pc off gate admission price for children in full fancy dress and they can choose their team when they arrive, either troll, dragon, mermaid or fairy, with themed activities and photo points throughout the park. Their everyday attractions include crazy golf, soft play and an outdoor adventure play area.

The longboat on the beach at Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

6. What: Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

Where: Leas Clifftop Gardens, Sheringham, NR26 8LG

When: February 22, 9.30am to 6.30pm

Cost: Free

Travel back in time by visiting the living history encampment in Leas Clifftop Gardens from 9.30am, featuring Viking cooking, crafts and weaponry displays, as well as have-a-go axe throwing and archery demonstrations.

There will also be battle re-enactments on the East Prom beach at 1.30pm and the grand finale of the annual festival includes a spectacular torchlight procession, which starts at 4.30pm by the station, and the burning of a 28ft longboat at 5pm on West Prom Beach.

Bride: The Wedding Show returns to the Showground this weekend

7. What: Bride: The Wedding Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: February 22 to 23, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Advance £8, on the door £10, bridetheweddingshow.co.uk

Find your dream dress, a wedding venue with the wow factor or your perfect photographer at the show, which hosts a wide variety of exhibitors who will be running show-exclusive deals and competitions during the event.

Attendees can also delight in the sensational catwalk show which takes place four times throughout the day at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.45pm, showing off all the latest bridal styles, and pick up the latest edition of Norfolk Bride and Suffolk Bride magazines, which you can flick through while sipping a glass of champagne in the bar area.