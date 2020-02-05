Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

A Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea, cinema screening of Kinky Boots and a Snowdrop Photography Walk are just some of the exciting events taking place in Norfolk at the weekend Credit: L-R Supplied by Strattons Hotel, Matt Crockett and Ian Burt Archant

From West End smash-hit Kinky Boots to snowdrops in full bloom, get your dancing and walking shoes ready for a weekend of exciting events in Norfolk.

There will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities at the Norfolk Makers Festival from February 8-23. Credit: Courtesy of The Forum There will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities at the Norfolk Makers Festival from February 8-23. Credit: Courtesy of The Forum

1. What: Norfolk Makers Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, Millennium Plain, NR2 1TF

When: February 8 to 23, daily 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The Norfolk Makers' Festival is a free annual event, featuring exhibitions, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The Festival is your chance to have a go at weaving, printing, painting, knitting, sketching, crochet, crafting, spinning, sculpting, embroidery and much more.

Each year, the event brings together tens of thousands of people in a celebration of creativity and there will also be workshops, talks and fringe events around the county.

A cinema screening of Kinky Boots is coming to Cinema City this weekend Credit: Matt Crockett A cinema screening of Kinky Boots is coming to Cinema City this weekend Credit: Matt Crockett

2. What: Kinky Boots the Musical Cinema Screening

Where: Cinema City, Norwich, St Andrews Street, NR2 4AD

When: February 9, 1.30pm

Cost: Adult £22, child £10, student/retired £17.50, picturehouses.com

With songs from Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this screening of Kinky Boots The Musical stars the original leading actors from the West End production, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

The Kinky Boots stage show won three Olivier Awards in 2016 for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical.

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie (Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. This unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!

The annual Star Night returns to Fairhaven Garden Credit: Shaun Reynolds The annual Star Night returns to Fairhaven Garden Credit: Shaun Reynolds

3. What: Star Night

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: February 8, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Adult £4, child £3, free to Fairhaven members, book in advance 01603 270449, fairhavengarden.co.uk, limited spaces on the door

It is Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden's annual Star Night this Saturday, hosted by Norwich Astronomical Society who will be on hand with their telescopes to introduce visitors to the night sky.

Astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will be giving a 'Seeing the Hidden Norfolk Skies' talk during the evening, featuring images he has captured in Norfolk, from the Milky Way to deep sky Galaxies, Nebulae and Super Nova remnants.

You are welcome to bring your own telescope and make sure to wrap up warm - there will also be hot food, tea, coffee and cake available from the tea room. No torches are allowed as it destroys your night vision.

4. What: Art Deco by the Sea

Where: Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich NR4 7TJ

When: February 9 until June 14

Cost: £13 or free for members (concessions available)

A major new exhibition showing how Art Deco transformed the British seaside between the First and Second World Wars opens at the Sainsbury Centre this weekend.

Curated by Ghislaine Wood and featuring around 150 exhibits, it will look at the influence of Art Deco and how it became the 'seaside style' as the tourism industry grew, found everywhere from hotels and apartment blocks to cinemas and amusement parks.

It will examine iconic examples of Art Deco seaside architecture, such as the villas of Hunstanton and Frinton-on-Sea, the Midland Hotel in Morecombe, De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and Marine Court in St Leonards-on-Sea, which was built to look like an ocean liner.

Snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey Credit: Ian Burt Snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey Credit: Ian Burt

5. What: Snowdrop Photo Walk

Where: Walsingham Abbey, Common Place, Walsingham, NR22 6BP

When: February 9, 10am to 12.30pm (approx), the walk is 5km (3 miles) long

Cost: £20 (includes walk and entrance fee to Abbey grounds), jonclifton.zenfolio.com/WalsinghamSnowdrops

Led by local photographer Jon Clifton, Norfolk Photography Walks were started in July 2019 with the aim of giving attendees a chance to meet others, explore the beautiful county we live in and learn photography skills.

Mr Clifton is now busy planning events for 2020, beginning with Walsingham Abbey which is carpeted in snowdrops at this time of year.

During the small group walks, attendees are free to wander and capture images in their own style and Mr Clifton is on hand to offer guidance on observation, composition and basic camera control. Walks are aimed at beginner and hobbyist photographers and the use of all camera types (including smartphone) is welcomed.

Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea Credit: Strattons Hotel Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea Credit: Strattons Hotel

6. What: Jane Austen Afternoon Tea

Where: Strattons Hotel, 4 Ash Close, Swaffham, PE37 7NH

When: Throughout February

Cost: £18.50pp, booking essential, 01760 723845 or email enquiries@strattonshotel.com

Love is in the air this February as a Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea is coming to Norfolk and if you have any Sense and Sensibility you won't miss it.

Strattons Hotel, in Swaffham, will run the traditional tea all month and it is served on three tiers and includes finger sandwiches, mini sausage rolls, scones and a selection of mini cakes, made by chef Jules Hetherton, decorated with hearts and swans.

The boutique hotel runs a different themed tea every month, which has previously included Alice in Wonderland and Roald Dahl, and this month's offering is inspired by the famous novelist, whose celebrate works include Pride and Prejudice and Emma. They are also running an extra special Valentines Day version from February 14 to 16, with extra treats, for £22.50.

Liszt Piano Competition prize winner, Alexander Ullman, takes centre stage at Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra's upcoming concert Credit: Supplied by Norwich Philharmoinc Liszt Piano Competition prize winner, Alexander Ullman, takes centre stage at Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra's upcoming concert Credit: Supplied by Norwich Philharmoinc

7. What: Norwich Philharmonic

Where: St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: February 8, 7.30pm

Cost: £11 to £18, under 26 £7, St George's Music Shop (17-19 St Georges Street, Norwich NR3 1AB) or norwichphil.org.uk

For the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra's next concert at St. Andrew's Hall, they welcome back Liszt Piano Competition prize winner, Alexander Ullman, to perform the epic 3rd Piano Concerto by Rachmaninov.

It forms part of a colourful all-Russian programme, conducted by Matthew Andrews, with Prokofiev's 5th Symphony the other main work and the fizzing Festive Overture by Shostakovich to kick things off.