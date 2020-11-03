Video

Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown

Find out the latest updates on Norfolk's big events amid the second coronavirus lockdown, including Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light Picture: Thursford Archant

From Thursford’s Enchanted Journey of Light to the Norfolk Lights Express festive train, here are all the latest updates on Norfolk big events amid the second coronavirus lockdown.

Drive-in Firework Display - RESCHEDULED

Aldeby, November 5

This event has now been rescheduled to a day earlier on Wednesday, November 4 so that it can still go ahead. There is a designated space for every car, where food such as burgers and hot dogs will be delivered to, and the main display is at 7pm.

Norfolk Festive Gift Show - CANCELLED

Norfolk Showground, November 13 to 15

The county’s biggest Christmas market, with hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls each year, has been cancelled. Tickets bought already are valid for next year’s show, scheduled from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 2021. Those that would like a refund can email support@yourticketbooking.com or call 0333 242 7912.

The Norfolk Lights Express

Sheringham Station, November 16 to January 3

The North Norfolk Railway is “currently assessing its course of action to ensure the safety passengers, volunteers and staff” and is asking for people to refrain from contacting the team. The Norfolk Lights Express goes on a magical journey between Sheringham and Holt, with illuminated festive scenes on the way.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey of Light - EXTENDED OPENING DATES

Thursford Collection, November 19 to January 3

The Enchanted Journey of Light, complete with an indoor Wonderland Trail, replaces the annual Christmas Spectacular this year. Those that have booked from November 19 to December 2 will receive a refund, which will reach their accounts within the next seven days. Thursford is encouraging people to rebook as it has extended the opening dates for the Enchanted Journey of Light, which will now run from December 3 to January 10.

Luminate Light Trail

Sandringham Estate, November 20 to December 20

The mile-long trail at the Sandringham Estate was set to launch during the national lockdown. A statement on the Luminate website said: “In light of the Government’s most recent announcement, we are urgently discussing matters with all of our stakeholder partners, to assess the best and most appropriate way forward.” Luminate has also reassured customers that if it is cancelled they will be able to transfer or get a refund.

My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears/Cinderella Rocks

The Garage, Norwich, November 27 to January 10/ The Workshop, King’s Lynn. December 16 to January 3

The pantomime at The Garage is due to start before the four-week lockdown is set to end, but there are no updates at present. The interactive shows have been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions and they are aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.

Outdoor Christmas Market - CANCELLED

The Raynham Estate, November 28 to 29/December 5 and 6

The market, which was set to feature up to 75 stalls of gifts, crafts and street food, has been cancelled due to the second phase of lockdown restrictions. The organisers have urged people to keep supporting Norfolk businesses and producers.

Wensum Wonderland

Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, November 29 to December 6

A new event for 2020, Wensum Wonderland is set to include market stalls, a food court, a fairground and a short Christmas production set in Santa’s workshop. Organiser Adam Coulton posted on the Wensum Wonderland Facebook event page that he is looking to reschedule the event, with the option to transfer tickets or get a refund, with an update due this week.

Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Norfolk Showground, December 4 to 5

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which supports local small businesses and producers, has moved from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground this year so there is more space for social distancing. The event takes place the first weekend after lockdown is set to end, though it could go on longer, and there are no updates at the moment.

Strictly Christmas

Cromer Pier, December 4 to January 1

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show has been replaced with Strictly Christmas this year, which will be a festive-themed variety show. Organiser Nigel Hogg has said that he is confident it will still go ahead.

Christmas Spectacular

Yarmouth Hippodrome, December 5 to January 10

The Christmas Spectacular is still going ahead at present and features world-class circus acts, swimmers, acrobats, aerialists, stunning effects and the heart stopping Wheel of Death. The show will be hosted by Jack Jay, who is also the director, and he will be joined by Norfolk comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley.

Rapunzel - The Lockdown Panto

St George’s Theatre, Great Yarmouth, December 15 to 19

There are no updates on this pantomime at the moment as it starts almost two weeks after the national lockdown is set to end. At Rapunzel - The Lockdown Panto, groups of up to six will be allocated their own table to watch the performance and audiences can expect the usual family festive fun with songs and slapstick.

Northern Belle Christmas Train

Norwich Station, December 16

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, is set to jingle all the way into Norwich Station this Christmas for a festive trip across the countryside, with a seven-course slap-up meal for guests. At present, this is still going ahead as planned.

A Right Royal Christmas

Norwich Theatre Royal, December 16 to 24

A Right Royal Christmas is the festive programme at Norwich Theatre Royal, after the Dick Whittington pantomime was cancelled. There are three shows, which are Panto in a Pickle!, starring Norwich’s favourite dame Richard Gauntlett, A Circus Carol, from Lost in Translation Circus, and She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends, with comedian Karl Minns. Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, posted a statement following the government announcement, which said the team “remain absolutely committed to welcoming audiences back” for the shows.

Mother Goose

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, December 19 to January 1

Tom Rolfe Productions is bringing a socially distanced pantomime to the Princess Theatre this Christmas and the show features a cast of five and lasts 90 minutes with no interval. On the Princess Theatre website, it says the show is still happening.

Inside the Snowglobe

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, December 19 to 24

Just across the border in Waveney, the socially distanced festive programme at the Beccles Public Hall and Theatre is still set to go ahead. Inside the Snowglobe, from the producer of the annual pantomime, combines singing, dancing and slapstick comedy.