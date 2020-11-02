Search

Advanced search

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:10 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 02 November 2020

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Archant

We will remember the fifth of November for a different reason this year, but thankfully a drive-in firework display in Norfolk has been moved a day early so it can still go ahead.

Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: SuppliedDave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby, near Beccles, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 4, so it avoids the second national lockdown.

It will take place in a field of Lily Lane and has been organised by Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die for Events, and Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) Ltd, and spectators get their own five by five metre space for their car.

Groups can sit outside the vehicle but need to keep in their designated area, unless using the toilets, and there are 15-minute arrival slots from 5pm, with the display at 7pm.

Before the announcement of another lockdown, coming into force from one minute past midnight on Thursday, all 250 spaces had sold out.

The drive-in firework display will now take place on November 4 Picture: SuppliedThe drive-in firework display will now take place on November 4 Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Customers were emailed to ask if they wanted to switch to the new date or get a refund and as a result there are 20 spaces back on sale.

Food is also available to pre-order or buy on the night, which will be delivered to cars, and includes burgers, hot dogs and popcorn and there will be a drive-thru bar.

Mr Harding, 35, from Norwich, said: “We had put so much effort into it and the caterers had ordered all the food, so we took a positive approach that people would still turn up if we rescheduled.

“People haven’t got much to look forward to at the moment so it would have been disappointing to cancel.”

READ MORE: England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Before the display there will be live performances from local singers Hannah Birtwell and Serena Grant as Breeze Redwine, who was due to perform, is unable to make the new date.

Mr Wrighting has been organising the annual fireworks event in Aldeby on behalf of the parish council for the last eight years, but he is running it without them this year due to coronavirus.

The postcode is NR34 0BP and tickets cost £20 per car at todieforevents.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton