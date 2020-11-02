Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

We will remember the fifth of November for a different reason this year, but thankfully a drive-in firework display in Norfolk has been moved a day early so it can still go ahead.

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby, near Beccles, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 4, so it avoids the second national lockdown.

It will take place in a field of Lily Lane and has been organised by Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die for Events, and Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) Ltd, and spectators get their own five by five metre space for their car.

Groups can sit outside the vehicle but need to keep in their designated area, unless using the toilets, and there are 15-minute arrival slots from 5pm, with the display at 7pm.

Before the announcement of another lockdown, coming into force from one minute past midnight on Thursday, all 250 spaces had sold out.

Customers were emailed to ask if they wanted to switch to the new date or get a refund and as a result there are 20 spaces back on sale.

Food is also available to pre-order or buy on the night, which will be delivered to cars, and includes burgers, hot dogs and popcorn and there will be a drive-thru bar.

Mr Harding, 35, from Norwich, said: “We had put so much effort into it and the caterers had ordered all the food, so we took a positive approach that people would still turn up if we rescheduled.

“People haven’t got much to look forward to at the moment so it would have been disappointing to cancel.”

Before the display there will be live performances from local singers Hannah Birtwell and Serena Grant as Breeze Redwine, who was due to perform, is unable to make the new date.

Mr Wrighting has been organising the annual fireworks event in Aldeby on behalf of the parish council for the last eight years, but he is running it without them this year due to coronavirus.

The postcode is NR34 0BP and tickets cost £20 per car at todieforevents.uk