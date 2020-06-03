Video

Norfolk is getting its own dating app and reality show

Think Bumble and Tinder are a load of ole squit? If you’re fed up of time-wasters then new app Norfolk Dates could be the answer as it only matches you with others living in the county.

Norfolk Dates is the brainchild of friends Steven Ashcroft and Mo Ali and it began as a YouTube dating show last summer.

Mr Ashcroft runs NCS Recording Studio in Aylsham Road in Norwich and the pair filmed three dates at restaurants across Norfolk and had hundreds of people apply.

After that, they put filming on hold as they had logistical problems with singletons having to come to the studio in person to fill out the forms and people were travelling from all over the UK.

They have now launched the Norfolk Dates app which is exclusively for people living in the county and users will be able to create a profile including a picture, their age and the gender they are interested in.

Once both people have matched and decided to go on a date, they will then be able to apply for the show together and, if selected, filming will take place when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Those that don’t like the limelight will also be able to use it as a regular dating app to arrange a meet-up in private.

There will be a small monthly subscription charge or it can be used for free for those that are loved-up and just want to watch the episodes and bonus content.

Mr Ashcroft, 32, said: “Norfolk doesn’t have anything like this and it is also hard for people living in rural areas and older people too - we’d be really happy to match some OAPs.”

He also has a friend who has contacts at Netflix and is hoping to get the show on the streaming service.

Mr Ashcroft added: “The show is currently on YouTube and social media but I’m going through the ropes of presenting it to Netflix and my friend is going to send it to his contacts once we’ve aired a few.”

The app is available from June 5 and you see all the latest updates at norfolkdates.online and on their Facebook page.