Great British Bake Off contestant to star at Norfolk Country Show

PUBLISHED: 10:36 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 15 May 2019

The Norfolk Country Show is coming to Eaton Park Credit: Norfolk Country Show Facebook

Archant

The Norfolk Country Show will be coming to Eaton Park this weekend with two days of entertainment for all the family.

Eaton Park Credit: Victoria PertusaEaton Park Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Here is everything you need to know about the forthcoming show, ranging from ticket details to parking information.

What are the event timings?

The show runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, and it will also include The Norfolk Festival of Dogs on both days.

Dogs Have Got Talent will start at 10.30am and finish at 5pm in the main ring and visitors can expect several talks and dog performances.

Katie's Jumping Jack Agility team will be performing at 1.45pm and 3.15pm in ring 1, so go along and cheer them on!

Finally, fun dog classes will also take place from 10.30am to 4pm in ring 2, with guests allowed to enter their own dogs at £1.50 per class which will go to charity.

What other activities will there be?

The Norfolk Country Show is coming to Eaton Park Credit: Norfolk Country Show FacebookThe Norfolk Country Show is coming to Eaton Park Credit: Norfolk Country Show Facebook

There is a jam-packed programme of events throughout the weekend to keep the whole family entertained.

If music's your thing, then you can enjoy some great local music throughout the weekend, including a performance from Ryan Green who appeared on the talent show The Voice.

Younger members of the family will be able to take part in the Festivals of Kids, while they can also meet the Transformers characters or watch the horse stuntsman Jonathan Marshall who has worked on Game of Thrones and Poldark.

There will also be a food and drinks festival, with several cookery demonstrations, including sessions on both days from Great British Bake Off contestant Julia Chernogorova and Italian chef Claudio Bincoletto.

Visitors can also expect to see wrestling, motorbike stunt shows, aerial acrobatics, history talks, classic cars and so much more.

You can see the full programme at thenorfolkcountryshow.co.uk

Where can I park?

Although there is limited free parking available at Eaton Park, attendees are advised to use the shuttle bus from UEA which will run from 11am to 6pm.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets are still available online and cost £7.50 for adults, £7 for concessions, £3 for children aged 5-13 and free for under 5s with 50p more per ticket on the gate.

You can purchase tickets at thenorfolkcountryshow.co.uk

Will the park be shut?

No. Only a section of the park will be in use for the event, so people will still be able to make use of other sections of Eaton Park.

