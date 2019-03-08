Search

Norfolk cinemas showing Life of Brian to celebrate 40th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:06 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 14 March 2019

Life of Brian Credit: PA

Life of Brian Credit: PA

Assemble The Judean People’s Front as the Life of Brian is screening at selected cinemas to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Life of Brian poster.Life of Brian poster.

The iconic Monty Python film attracted controversy when it was released in 1979 for blasphemy, but it has since been ranked the best comedy film of all time in numerous lists.

The film, starring all seven Pythons, follows the hapless Brian (Graham Chapman) who is born on the same day next to Jesus and is mistaken for the Messiah, when in fact he is a very naughty boy.

Brian’s hatred for the Romans, despite finding out his father was one, leads him to join The People’s Front of Judea and he is sent to prison.

Chaos unfolds and he then ends up being crucified to the triumphant tune of Always Look on The Bright Side of Life.

On April 18, the classic film is being shown at Cinema City in Norwich at 8.30pm and Merlin Regal Movieplex in Cromer at 8pm to celebrate the anniversary.

Just across the border in Suffolk, the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft will also be showing the film on the same day at 7pm.

Five of the greatest Life of Brian Quotes

1. Apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh-water system, and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?

2. Stan: I want to have babies.

Reg: You want to have babies?!

Stan: It’s every man’s right to have babies if he wants them

3. He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

4. Oh! It’s blessed are the meek! I’m glad they’re getting something, they had a hell of a time

5. Mandy: What star sign is he?

Wise Man 1: Uh, Capricorn.

Mandy: Uhh, Capricorn, eh? What are they like?

Wise Man 1: Ooh, but... he is the son of God, our Messiah.

Wise Man 2: King of the Jews.

Mandy: And that’s Capricorn, is it?

Wise Man 1: Uh, no, no, no. That’s just him.

