Norfolk cinema showing Love Island final with cocktails

Tommy and Molly-Mae are favourites to win the show. Credit: ITV Plc Archant

Grab your muggiest mates as a Norfolk cinema is showing the Love Island final on the big screen as the winning couple is crowned.

Caroline Flack Credit: (C) ITV Plc /Joel Anderson Caroline Flack Credit: (C) ITV Plc /Joel Anderson

After eight weeks, the hit ITV2 dating show will reach its dramatic finale on Monday evening with boxer Tyson Fury's brother Tommy and influencer Molly-Mae Hague tipped to take home the £50,000 prize.

Other contestants still in the running are couples Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, Curtis Pritchard, brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ, and Maura Higgins, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan and Amber Rose Gill and Greg O'Shea.

Once the winning couple is crowned they will both be handed an envelope - one with the money in and the other with nothing.

The couple must then choose whether they are in the Mallorca villa for love or money and can choose to share or split the cash.

This series has given us some of the most iconic moments in the show's history, including Michael and Amber's on-off romance, Jordan's wandering eye, Maura's explosive row with Tom and Ovie putting his hat in the fridge to keep cool.

The show will be shown at a special screening at the Light Cinema in Thetford from 9pm on Thursday and Love Island also has a link to the local area as host Caroline Flack attended Great Hockham Primary School and Wayland Community High School in nearby Watton.

Tickets to the showing cost £9 and include an alcoholic cocktail or mocktail of your choice and a medium popcorn.

You will also be able to "make light conversation" and use your phone in the theatre if you can't resist tweeting the result.

The event is for fans aged 18 and over and tickets can be purchased at thetford.lightcinemas.co.uk

Elsewhere in the county, the final will once again be shown at the Beatty Road pub in Great Yarmouth from 9pm with tickets available on the door for £5 including prosecco, popcorn and pizza available during the night.

Whilst tickets aren't available in advance, they need definite numbers for it to happen so click attending on the Facebook event.