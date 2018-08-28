Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk choir to relaunch singing workshop

PUBLISHED: 10:40 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 10 January 2019

The Norfolk Camerata will be hosting a Come and Sing day in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

The Norfolk Camerata will be hosting a Come and Sing day in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A Norfolk choir will be relaunching a singing workshop complete with rehearsals, a trip to the pub and a concert finale.

Norfolk Camerata - formerly North Norfolk Chorale - will be hosting a Come and Sing Day at the 18th-century Octagon Chapel, Norwich, on Saturday, February 23.

The focus of the day will be Vivaldi’s Gloria and Zadok the Priest, with the latter being well known for its performance at every British coronation since George II.

Guest conductor Martin Budgett will lead a workshop on the music in the morning, and the afternoon session will involve rehearsals for the evening concert at 6pm led by musical director Jonathan Dodd.

At lunchtime there will be time to enjoy the many pubs, cafes and restaurants close to the chapel, or participants can bring their own refreshments to enjoy in the chapel’s meeting room.

For more information visit www.norfolkcamerata.co.uk or call 01692 405591.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists