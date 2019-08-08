Norfolk Arts Awards need your nominations for People's Choice categories

Search

08 August, 2019 - 09:00
Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

The Norfolk Arts Awards are back and they are looking for stars of the local arts scene for the People's Choice categories.

If there is a theatre company you love watching, a fantastic creative workshop you have taken part in or a superb exhibition you have enjoyed, then now is your chance to shout about it.

The annual Norfolk Arts Awards are returning and once again they are running the People's Choice Awards together with the EDP to celebrate the incredible work of arts companies and practitioners across the county.

These special awards are given to arts companies who have made a real impact over the last twelve months, chosen and voted for by the public.

There are three categories in the EDP People's Choice Awards: Best Individual, Best Small Organisation or Project, and Best Large Organisation or Project.

EDP readers can nominate Norfolk-based arts companies for one of these three Awards and the organisers want to hear about your favourite festivals, venues, performers or projects from any art form.

The suggestions are then made into a shortlist, with the public voting for their favourites.

The three nominees in each category with the most votes will then go on to the Awards ceremony at St. George's Theatre in Yarmouth on Friday, October 18th, where the winners will be announced.

You can get involved by nominating a company or individual by filling in the form at norfolkartsawards.org/peopleschoice

