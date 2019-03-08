Finalists announced for People's Choice at Norfolk Arts Awards

Norwich Hostry Festival 2019 launch night. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

After thousands of votes were cast, the finalists of the EDP People's Choice Awards have been selected and the people of Norfolk have spoken.

Lucy Grubb Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Lucy Grubb Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

The EDP People's Choice Awards are part of the Norfolk Arts Awards and are the general public's pick of the very best arts practitioners and companies in the county.

There are three People's Choice Awards - Best Individual, Best Small Company or Project and Best Large Company or Project.

After hundreds of nominee suggestions came in from across Norfolk, a shortlist of five nominees for each award was created which then went on to a public vote.

The three nominees with the highest number of votes in each award category are invited to the Norfolk Arts Awards ceremony on Friday, October 18 where the winners will be announced.

Stash Kirkbride, the Artistic Director of the Hostry Festival and co-creator of the Norfolk Arts Awards, said: "It's so encouraging for there to have been such an excellent response from thousands of people from across Norfolk, whose votes have secured this vibrant list of finalists.

"The EDP's People's Choice Awards is always such an eagerly anticipated aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards.

"Thanks to all those who voted and congratulations to all this year's finalists.

Karl Minns Credit: Nick Stone/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Karl Minns Credit: Nick Stone/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

"We look forward to announcing just who the winners will be at the Norfolk Arts Awards held this year at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth."

The Finalists:

BEST INDIVIDUAL

LUCY GRUBB

A singer/songwriter blending Modern Americana with Country undertones. "For a young lady from the flatlands of East Anglia she sure can write and sing a Hill Country song worthy of Allison Krauss or even Emmylou Harris." - Rocking Magpie

KARL MINNS

Emily Woodward Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Emily Woodward Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

A writer and performer best known for being one half of comedy double act The Nimmo Twins and for being the writer of the Normal for Norfolk sketch shows. Sortabiography, performed at Norwich Playhouse earlier this year, was his first solo show, focussing on his upbringing in Norfolk and how his struggles have informed his life and comedy.

EMILY WOODWARD

Emily has had a passion for performance since childhood. After moving to Norfolk in 2015 she founded Triple Threat Stage School in Aylsham, to open up performance opportunities for local children and adults and to provide the benefits of the arts, including improved confidence and better mental health.

Dereham Theatre Company Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Dereham Theatre Company Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

BEST SMALL ORGANISATION OR PROJECT

DEREHAM THEATRE COMPANY

Formed in 1948, DTCo has celebrated its 70th Anniversary of providing entertainment and arts education for the local community. The company are a volunteer-run registered charity with a designated youth division, performing 5 productions annually including plays, musicals and pantomimes.

ROSIE'S PLAQUES

Beautiful, handmade plaques created by women of The Common Lot were attached to significant buildings as a guerrilla art project this summer. They celebrate and commemorate radical women of Norwich and draw attention to the fact that out of 300 official plaques only 25 recognise female spaces and achievements.

Rosie's Plaques Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Rosie's Plaques Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

ST. GEORGE'S THEATRE YOUTH COMPANY

A new weekly group based in Yarmouth, open to all young people aged between 7 and 16 years old. They learn acting skills, movement and voice, and use drama games to develop teamwork, friendship and confidence. Their performance of Wind in the Willows this year was a huge success.

BEST LARGE ORGANISATION OR PROJECT

ECHO YOUTH THEATRE

Echo was launched in December 2017 to offer young people accessible and flexible opportunities in theatre and performance, both off-stage, backstage and on stage. So far, their shows and workshops have given hundreds of young people the opportunity to perform and learn technical theatre skills alongside professionals and volunteers.

Cast of the Wind in the Willows at St George's Youth Theatre Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Cast of the Wind in the Willows at St George's Youth Theatre Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

MICHALA JANE SCHOOL OF DANCE

A performing arts school with classes in Norwich and Brooke covering ballet, tap, freestyle, street, commercial, contemporary and musical theatre for all abilities and ages from 3 to senior citizen. With regular performances, including our forthcoming 25th anniversary Theatre Royal show, we always give everyone their chance to shine.

VICTORY FACADE AT ORMISTON VICTORY ACADEMY

An award-winning company who work hard to produce quality theatre and magical experiences in the arts, inspiring the stars of today and tomorrow. Many students, over many years, have enjoyed the vast performance opportunities that have been offered to them by the group.

The Norfolk Arts Awards is part of the Hostry Festival, which is an autumn celebration of arts which runs from October 12 to 27 at Norwich Cathedral and locations across Norfolk and you can purchase tickets at hostryfestival.org

Echo Youth Theatre - A Midsummer Night's Dream Credit: Andrew Butler/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards Echo Youth Theatre - A Midsummer Night's Dream Credit: Andrew Butler/Supplied by Norfolk Arts Awards

TAKE PART...

The Hostry Festival includes 'From Costessey to Great Yarmouth and in Between' which is an outreach project by Total Ensemble Theatre Company (TETC) who are the county's first and only fully integrated, inclusive and independent theatre company, with a cast of disabled and non-disabled performers and from those with prior experience to complete beginners.

The criteria for taking part is a commitment to encourage others as well as to work to the best of your ability with a desire to do the best you can in rehearsals and performance and it is a chance for members to make new friends and express their thoughts and feelings.

TETC particularly welcomes interest from individuals who have difficulties with learning, anxiety or accessibility and mobility, such as wheelchair users, as well as independent, young adults, perhaps on a gap year, looking for an experience that will build skills and confidence for future training and the workplace.

Their current project will be performed at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on October 19 and other venues across the county on November 9, 18, 24, 25, 27 and 29, with more details to be announced.

Taster workshops and rehearsals are being held in Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Wednesday and Friday evenings and for further details and to book a free taster workshop email enquiries@totalensemble.org or phone 07966525003.