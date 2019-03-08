Norfolk Arts Awards 2019 winners revealed

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. All the winners together with host Christine Webber and Helen McDermott. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

Norfolk's cultural champions and homegrown talent were celebrated on Friday night at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

The event took place at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the first time and is part of the Hostry Festival which runs until October 27 and features art, theatre, music and more.

Stash Kirkbride, co-founder of the Hostry Festival, said: "We're so pleased to have been able to partner with St George's Theatre for this annual celebration of Norfolk talent in the spotlight.

"Thanks to everyone who enabled the event to take place as always and congratulations to all the nominees and winners for 2019."

From an Oscar-wining actress to an arts group tackling issues such as homelessness and men's mental health, here are the full list of nominees and winners:

BUSINESS & THE ARTS AWARD, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors

Nominees: MARION CATLIN, an artist, designer, producer and passionate advocate of the arts and STARTEAST, an organisation set up to boost the cultural economy of Norfolk and Suffolk.

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Total Ensemble Theatre Compnay performing. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Total Ensemble Theatre Compnay performing. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

Winner: Marion Catlin

THEATRE AWARD, sponsored by The Garage

Nominees: fEAST THEATRE, a company who specialise in showcasing the work of theatre makers with Norfolk connections and LIGHTS! PLANETS! PEOPLE! a one-woman play written by Molly Naylor and performed by Karen Hill, about space science, mental health and communication.

Winner: Lights! Planets! People!

VISUAL ARTS AWARD, sponsored by Norwich University of the Arts

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

Nominees: NORFOLK & NORWICH OPEN STUDIOS, an event which invites us inside the creative spaces of artists around the county and OUTPOST, an organisation run by artists, for artists, who manage a gallery, an affordable studio complex and programmes of events.

Winner: Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios

JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD, supported by the John Jarrold Trust

Nominees: JAMES McDERMOTT, a scriptwriter and creative writing teacher whose play, Rubber Ring, was published by Samuel French earlier this year

And TOAST, a new project which stages live poetry and spoken word events, and supports poets in the mid-stage of their career.

Winner: TOAST

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Host Christine Webber. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. Host Christine Webber. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

MUSIC AWARD, sponsored by Her Honour Judge Maureen Bacon, QC

Nominees: THE JONATHAN WYATT BIG BAND, a much-loved group who have been performing swing, big-band, Latin and more for over 30 years and MULBARTON COMMUNITY CHOIR, a fantastic example of how music and the arts can bring a community together.

Winner: Jonathan Wyatt Big Band

READ MORE: Line-up announced for Hostry Festival 2019

BROADCAST AND MEDIA AWARD, sponsored by UEA

Nominees: CHRIS GOREHAM, the sports editor and football commentator for BBC Norfolk, who has been describing the highs and lows of Norwich City to radio audiences for over ten years and DONOVAN BLAKE, sports correspondent for ITV News Anglia Tonight, a journalist who has worked with the broadcaster for the last 18 years.

Winner: Donovan Blake

DR FRANK BATES AWARD FOR DANCE AND MUSICAL THEATRE, sponsored by Jane Hawksley, relative of Dr Frank Bates

Nominees: FABIAN JACKSON, a dancer from Norfolk whose career has seen him perform at Sadler's Wells and the Royal Opera House and GLASS HOUSE DANCE, a Norwich-based company, set up by Sarah Lewis and Laura McGill, to bring contemporary dance to the heart of the community.

Winner: Glass House Dance

DIVERSITY AWARD, sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre

Nominees: CREATIVE MATTERS, a series of issue-based arts events run by Norwich Theatre Royal, covering themes such as men's mental health, LGBTQ and homelessness and KATY JON WENT, a writer, speaker and activist on gender, equality, inclusion and more, and coordinator of the UK Human Library project.

Winner: Creative Matters

EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY AWARD, sponsored by Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Playhouse

Nominees: INTO OPERA, a company who runs educational projects, produces operas and commissions new work with the aim of getting more people "into" opera and SARAH WITCOMB, who leads the creative learning programmes at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Winner: Sarah Witcomb

PETER BARROW BURSARY AWARD, sponsored by Peter Barrow and PBSK

Winner: HUGH DARRAH, an actor and aspiring playwright who, despite his young age, has been active and involved in theatre for many years. He played the title role in Boy in The Lighthouse, the Hostry Festival's central production of 2018.

THE NORFOLK ICON AWARD, sponsored by Dipple & Conway Opticians

Winner: OLIVIA COLMAN, an actress who grew up in our county. After graduating from Bristol Old Vic Theatre school, she first came to prominence in TV comedy programmes such as That Mitchell and Webb Look, Green Wing, and her breakout role as Sophie in Peep Show.

Her reputation as a dramatic actor was solidified with lead roles in Paddy Considine's Tyrannosaur and as DS Ellie Miller in the ITV crime series Broadchurch and she won an Oscar earlier this year for best actress for her role as Queen Anne in black comedy-drama The Favourite.

She can currently be seen portraying another monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in Netflix series The Crown.

EDP PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - BEST INDIVIDUAL

Nominees: LUCY GRUBB, a singer-songwriter who blends modern Americana with country tones.

KARL MINNS, a comedian and writer best known as one of Norfolk's own Nimmo Twins. His solo show, Sortabiography, debuted earlier this year.

EMILY WOODWARD, the founder and leader of Triple Threat Stage School based in Fakenham and Aylsham, which provides training and performance opportunities to young people and adults.

Winner: Emily Woodward

EDP PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - BEST SMALL ORGANISATION OR PROJECT

Nominees: DEREHAM THEATRE COMPANY, which has been providing entertainment and arts education to local people since 1948.

ROSIE'S PLAQUES, a guerrilla art project which saw blue plaques honouring the achievements of women appearing around Norwich this summer.

ST GEORGE'S THEATRE YOUTH COMPANY, a new weekly group based in St George's Theatre, Yarmouth, open to young people from 7 to 16 years old.

Winner: Rosie's Plaques

EDP PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - BEST LARGE ORGANISATION OR PROJECT Nominees:

ECHO YOUTH THEATRE, launched in 2017 with the aim of offering young people opportunities in theatre and performance, both on stage and off stage.

MICHALA JANE SCHOOL OF DANCE, which provides tuition in ballet, tap, street, contemporary and musical theatre for ages three to senior citizen.

VICTORY FAÇADE, an award-winning theatre company based at Ormiston Victory Academy, which works hard to produce high-quality performances and great opportunities for students at the Academy.

Winner: Victory Façade

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS AWARD, sponsored by Norwich High School for Girls

Winners:

CHARLOTTE CORBETT, director of Central School of Dance and Performing Arts director for 28 years

PENNY MANNING, St George's Theatre volunteer

MARNEY MEAKIN, Front-of-House manager in the West End and Norfolk

MARY MUIR, Norfolk County Council Arts Officer

MARCUS PATTESON, NORCA and Sistema director

LUCIA STEBBENS, Norwich Zumba

KATY JON WENT, writer, activist and speaker

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, sponsored by PSE

Winner: CAROLINE RICHARDSON - director of Norwich Playhouse.

Her career has taken her across the world, but she is now based in Norfolk, managing one of Norfolk's best-loved theatre venues.

In May 1996 she became general manager of the recently opened Norwich Playhouse and after six months of operating as a repertory-theatre, the venue was struggling and the theatre came close to closing forever.

However, through the determination of Caroline it was successfully relaunched as a receiving house and in 2003 she led the Playhouse into a new management agreement with Norwich Theatre Royal, which helped the theatre go from strength to strength.

To purchase tickets to any of the events at the Hostry Festival 2019, visit hostryfestival.org