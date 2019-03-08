Poll

Vote for the People's Choice winners at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2019

Norwich Hostry Festival 2019 launch night. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

After hundreds of suggestions flooded in from across the county, the Norfolk Arts Awards EDP People's Choice shortlists have been announced.

Debbie Thompson and Stash Kirkbride at St George's Theatre, Gt Yarmouth where this year's Norfolk Arts Awards will be staged. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography Debbie Thompson and Stash Kirkbride at St George's Theatre, Gt Yarmouth where this year's Norfolk Arts Awards will be staged. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

The public can now vote on a list of five nominees in each of three categories - Best Individual, Best Small Organisation or Project and Best Large Organisation or Project.

The three nominees with the highest number of votes in each category will attend the Norfolk Arts Awards ceremony at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on October 18, where the winners will be announced.

The 2019 EDP People's Choice nominees cover all sorts of art and artists, from songwriters to dance schools and from theatre companies to the visual arts.

Vote for your favourite nominees using the form below and it will close on Wednesday, September 18.

BEST INDIVIDUAL

Lucy Grubb is a singer/songwriter blending Modern Americana with Country undertones. "For a young lady from the flatlands of East Anglia she sure can write and sing a Hill Country song worthy of Allison Krauss or even Emmylou Harris." - Rocking Magpie

Karl Minns is a writer/performer best known for being one half of comedy double act The Nimmo Twins and for being the writer of the Normal for Norfolk sketch shows. Sortabiography was his first solo show, focussing on his upbringing in Norfolk and how his struggles have informed his life and comedy.

Angela Sykes has been at the Corn Hall in Diss since it was taken over by the Diss Corn Hall Trust in 2010. As Artistic Programme Manager, her aim has always been to programme a diverse and ecclectic mix of quality events, providing something of interest for as many in the community as possible.

David White was a professional actor but since coming to East Anglia to live fifteen years ago he has performed on the local stage for fun. He is frequently seen at the Sewell Barn Theatre as well as The Maddermarket and has appeared in Quartet, All My Sons, The History Boys and Krapp's Last Tape.

Emily Woodward has had a passion for performance since childhood. After moving to Norfolk in 2015 she founded Triple Threat Stage School in Aylsham, to open up performance opportunities for local children and adults, and to provide the benefits of the arts - including improved confidence and better mental health.

BEST SMALL ORGANISATION / PROJECT

Dereham Theatre Company, formed in 1948, has celebrated its 70th Anniversary of providing entertainment and arts education for the local community. DTCo are a volunteer-run registered charity with a designation youth division, performing 5 productions annually including plays, musicals and pantomimes.

FADLOS, a community theatre charity run by volunteers, have been running in Fakenham for 52 years. They give opportunities to local people aged 7 - 70 to be involved in theatre, and also raise funds to make constant improvements to the stage at Fakenham Community Centre for everyone's benefit.

Rosie's Plaques - beautiful, handmade plaques created by women of The Common Lot were attached to significant buildings as a guerrilla art project this summer. They celebrate and commemorate radical women of Norwich and draw attention to the fact that out of 300 official plaques only 25 recognise female spaces and achievements.

St. George's Youth Theatre is a new weekly group based in Yarmouth. It is open to all young people aged between 7 and 16 years old. They learn acting skills, movement and voice, and use drama games to develop teamwork, friendship and confidence. Their performance of Wind in the Willows this year was a huge success.

Strange Fascination, now in their fifth year, create witty and whimsical theatre. This summer they toured the acclaimed Jungle Book featuring songs, physical comedy and a life-sized fully articulated Mowgli puppet. They are delighted to be nominated and look forward to creating even bigger and more ambitious shows in Norfolk.

BEST LARGE ORGANISATION/PROJECT

DPA Academy of Dance & Performing Arts bridges the gap between drama clubs and further education performing arts establishments. It opened its doors in 2010 as an independent semi-vocational theatre school giving children and young people an opportunity to join classes for fun or to prepare them for their future careers within the performing arts.

Echo Youth Theatre was launched in December 2017 to offer young people accessible and flexible opportunities in theatre and performance, both off-stage, backstage and on stage. So far, their shows and workshops have given hundreds of young people the opportunity to perform and learn technical theatre skills alongside professionals and volunteers.

Michala Jane School of Dance is a performing arts school with classes in Norwich & Brooke covering ballet, tap, freestyle, street, commercial, contemporary and musical theatre for all abilities and ages from 3 to senior citizen. With regular performances, including our forthcoming 25th anniversary Theatre Royal show, we always give everyone their chance to shine.

originalprojects; is a charity that works with the communities, industries and heritage of Great Yarmouth to uncover, support, create and promote cultural assets. This includes curating exhibitions and delivering workshops in empty shop units; commissioning public art; delivering a sonic arts festival and producing podcasts; organising Creative Summits; and running a contemporary art, craft and design fair.

Victory Facade at Ormiston Victory Academy is an award-winning company who work hard to produce quality theatre and magical experiences in the arts, inspiring the stars of today and tomorrow. Many students, over many years, have enjoyed the vast performance opportunities that have been offered to them by the group.

The awards are part of the Hostry Festival, which features theatre, music, visual arts and more, which runs from October 12 to 27 and this year's line-up includes Susan Hampshire, Paint Out outdoor art event and the central production is The Graduate.

You can book tickets at hostryfestival.org, by phone on 01603 598676 or in person at the Theatre Royal.