The Norfolk Arts Awards return for 2019 at a new venue

PUBLISHED: 09:06 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 07 March 2019

Debbie Thompson and Stash Kirkbride at St George's Theatre, Gt Yarmouth where this year's Norfolk Arts Awards will be staged. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

The Norfolk Arts Awards will return this year with a bigger venue and a way for art organisations to nominate themselves.

The team behind the awards, which are part of the annual Hostry Festival, have announced that this year the ceremony will take place at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth on Friday, October 18.

The theatre director, Debbie Thompson said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to be hosting the prestigious Norfolk Arts Awards at St. George’s Theatre this year and are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to this beautiful venue.”

Stash Kirkbride, founder of The Norfolk Arts Awards, added: “There will be more seats available to the general public, more live entertainment, and importantly engagement with people and projects from Great Yarmouth and the surrounding area.

“The Hostry Festival’s inclusive project, Total Ensemble Theatre Company will be delivering workshops at St George’s over the summer and autumn, culminating in a specially devised movement theatre piece at the awards.”

In previous years – alongside the public’s suggestions through the EDP People’s Choice Awards - a panel of previous nominees and winners, professional practitioners and those in the know have been invited to make suggestions for award nominees.

New for 2019 is a way for the county’s arts organisations to make their own nominations, giving them the chance to celebrate outstanding staff, practitioners and projects.

Arts organisations can make their own suggestions for award winners by going to norfolkartswards.org/nominate and filling in the online form.

The closing date for award winner suggestions is April 7.

