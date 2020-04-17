Search

Advanced search

See inside these Nofolk artist’s lockdown studios

PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 17 April 2020

Printmaker Neil Bousfield in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell

Printmaker Neil Bousfield in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell

Clair Randell

Following on from the 11 local artists to discover during lockdown, see how those artists are still managing to work at home.

Artist Morwenna Farrell's home screenprinting studio. Picture: Morwenna FarrellArtist Morwenna Farrell's home screenprinting studio. Picture: Morwenna Farrell

It is especially important now that we are supportive of the creative industries around us whilst craft shops and galleries are unable to open. I have been especially inspired by the communities which have been generated through hashtags such as #artistssupportingartists and #supportyourartistfriends on Instagram.

A lot of artists are working on websites or updating the ones they have, but for those who don’t have websites up and running, most are selling through email or Instagram and Facebook private message. Many craft shops are still selling this way too.

For those artists who already working from home, this is a time to get on with new work, without the social distractions of normal life. Others have been able to adapt how and where they work to continue in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

I have collected some images of artist’s studios as they adjust to this current way of working. Some of the work of these artists can be seen here.

Artist Morwenna Farrell's sewing at home. Picture: Tom TarlingArtist Morwenna Farrell's sewing at home. Picture: Tom Tarling

Morwenna Farrell

Morwenna Farrell is an illustrator, screen-printer and maker. She is in the process of creating a screen-printing studio in her home. Ms Farrell uses her love of vintage memorabilia to portray modern messages, creating Western inspired screen-printed clothing, prints and tote bags, as well as jewellery and embroidered patches.

@ morwennafarrell_illustrations

Illustrator Hollie West's home studio. Picture: Hollie WestIllustrator Hollie West's home studio. Picture: Hollie West

Hollie West

Hollie West is unable to practice as a tattoo artist currently, so she is focusing more on her illustrations, whilst creating colouring sheets to entertain us whilst in lockdown!

@holliewestillustrations

Jeweller Cassandra Goldsack's home studio. Picture: Javier Santos AberturasJeweller Cassandra Goldsack's home studio. Picture: Javier Santos Aberturas

Cassandra Goldsack (Abnoba Jewellery)

Cassandra Goldsack is a jeweller whose work is inspired by nature. Once she has collected items such as leaves or shells, from foraging on beaches and in woodlands, she either casts solid silver pieces out the raw material or copper pieces which contain the raw material. This means each work has a direct link to our countryside. Ms Goldsack is currently working with the materials she has already collected.

@abnoba_jewellery

Printmaker Neil Bousfield using the Albion press in his home studio. Picture: Clair RandellPrintmaker Neil Bousfield using the Albion press in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell

Neil Bousfield

Neil Bousfield’s work focuses on changes within a landscape, for instance to do with time or date, creating prints from sketches he has made on location. Mr Bousfield’s prints are made by carving into wood or making a relief out of other material, covering this in ink and running it through a press, making a print on paper.

@neilbousfield

Potter Kat Wheeler's home studio. Picture: Raven Cozens-HardyPotter Kat Wheeler's home studio. Picture: Raven Cozens-Hardy

Kat Wheeler

Based in her idyllic North Norfolk studio, potter Kat Wheeler continues to create her functional stoneware which is inspired by the colours and textures of our coastline. Her pots are minimal as she likes to show off the colours and textures in the clay which have been created during the reduction firing process.

You may also want to watch:

@katwheelerceramics

Potter Philippa Lee's home studio. Picture: Philippa LeePotter Philippa Lee's home studio. Picture: Philippa Lee

Philippa Lee

Potter Philippa Lee creates fun and light-hearted terracotta pots designed with a nature theme for everyday use in the home. Made to be used and loved, the pots are microwave, oven and dishwasher safe. Owner of The Hare and the Hen in Burnham Deepdale, Ms Lee is focusing on replenishing her stock whilst the shop is unable to open.

www.philippaleepottery.co.uk

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley's home studio. Picture: Tobias ArnupSculptor Vanessa Pooley's home studio. Picture: Tobias Arnup

Vanessa Pooley

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley continues to work in her Norwich-based home studio, specialising in bronze and ceramic figures which explore the flowing female form. Her sculptures have a calmness and soothing flow to them.

@vanessapooley

Printmaker Jayne McConnell's home studio. Picture: Andrew McConnellPrintmaker Jayne McConnell's home studio. Picture: Andrew McConnell

Jayne McConnell

Jayne McConnell explores how textiles can carry memories and be a comforting shield from the world. By making prints using the textiles the memories they hold are preserved, and the piece of clothing is seen as more than just something to wear.

@jayne.mcconnell

Painter Rachael Dalzell's garden studio. Picture: Rachael DalzellPainter Rachael Dalzell's garden studio. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Rachael Dalzell

Rachael Dalzell continues to work from her garden studio, creating her large-scale abstract paintings inspired by nature.

@artist_rachaeldalzell

Painter Martin Laurance's home studio. Picture: Martin LaurancePainter Martin Laurance's home studio. Picture: Martin Laurance

Martin Laurance

Primarily a landscape painter, Martin Laurance can continue his practice during lockdown, staying close to home when sketching. His abstract pieces reflect the way he feels when stood in the landscape, sketching structures and forms to visualise how he is feeling. He then chooses the paint type and canvas size to best represent this.

@mlauranceartist

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I just couldn’t walk away’ - Hospital’s nursing director returns to work just 24 hours after retirement

Julia Hunt, former director of nursing at the James Paget, who returned to work just 24 hours after retiring Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Eleven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

A total of 159 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Fire crews tackling massive blaze as 200 tonnes of straw burns

The fire service is tackling a massive blaze near farmland after an estimated 200 tonnes of straw burst into flames. Photo: Google Maps

Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

Landlords of The Rumsey Wells, Katie and Dan Searle, have launched a beer and pie delivery service. Picture: Louisa Baldwin/Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

Teens’ Norwich robberies sentencing hearing adjourned again

Castle Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24