See inside these Nofolk artist’s lockdown studios

Printmaker Neil Bousfield in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell Clair Randell

Following on from the 11 local artists to discover during lockdown, see how those artists are still managing to work at home.

Artist Morwenna Farrell's home screenprinting studio. Picture: Morwenna Farrell Artist Morwenna Farrell's home screenprinting studio. Picture: Morwenna Farrell

It is especially important now that we are supportive of the creative industries around us whilst craft shops and galleries are unable to open. I have been especially inspired by the communities which have been generated through hashtags such as #artistssupportingartists and #supportyourartistfriends on Instagram.

A lot of artists are working on websites or updating the ones they have, but for those who don’t have websites up and running, most are selling through email or Instagram and Facebook private message. Many craft shops are still selling this way too.

For those artists who already working from home, this is a time to get on with new work, without the social distractions of normal life. Others have been able to adapt how and where they work to continue in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

I have collected some images of artist’s studios as they adjust to this current way of working. Some of the work of these artists can be seen here.

Artist Morwenna Farrell's sewing at home. Picture: Tom Tarling Artist Morwenna Farrell's sewing at home. Picture: Tom Tarling

Morwenna Farrell

Morwenna Farrell is an illustrator, screen-printer and maker. She is in the process of creating a screen-printing studio in her home. Ms Farrell uses her love of vintage memorabilia to portray modern messages, creating Western inspired screen-printed clothing, prints and tote bags, as well as jewellery and embroidered patches.

@ morwennafarrell_illustrations

Illustrator Hollie West's home studio. Picture: Hollie West Illustrator Hollie West's home studio. Picture: Hollie West

Hollie West

Hollie West is unable to practice as a tattoo artist currently, so she is focusing more on her illustrations, whilst creating colouring sheets to entertain us whilst in lockdown!

@holliewestillustrations

Jeweller Cassandra Goldsack's home studio. Picture: Javier Santos Aberturas Jeweller Cassandra Goldsack's home studio. Picture: Javier Santos Aberturas

Cassandra Goldsack (Abnoba Jewellery)

Cassandra Goldsack is a jeweller whose work is inspired by nature. Once she has collected items such as leaves or shells, from foraging on beaches and in woodlands, she either casts solid silver pieces out the raw material or copper pieces which contain the raw material. This means each work has a direct link to our countryside. Ms Goldsack is currently working with the materials she has already collected.

@abnoba_jewellery

Printmaker Neil Bousfield using the Albion press in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell Printmaker Neil Bousfield using the Albion press in his home studio. Picture: Clair Randell

Neil Bousfield

Neil Bousfield’s work focuses on changes within a landscape, for instance to do with time or date, creating prints from sketches he has made on location. Mr Bousfield’s prints are made by carving into wood or making a relief out of other material, covering this in ink and running it through a press, making a print on paper.

@neilbousfield

Potter Kat Wheeler's home studio. Picture: Raven Cozens-Hardy Potter Kat Wheeler's home studio. Picture: Raven Cozens-Hardy

Kat Wheeler

Based in her idyllic North Norfolk studio, potter Kat Wheeler continues to create her functional stoneware which is inspired by the colours and textures of our coastline. Her pots are minimal as she likes to show off the colours and textures in the clay which have been created during the reduction firing process.

@katwheelerceramics

Potter Philippa Lee's home studio. Picture: Philippa Lee Potter Philippa Lee's home studio. Picture: Philippa Lee

Philippa Lee

Potter Philippa Lee creates fun and light-hearted terracotta pots designed with a nature theme for everyday use in the home. Made to be used and loved, the pots are microwave, oven and dishwasher safe. Owner of The Hare and the Hen in Burnham Deepdale, Ms Lee is focusing on replenishing her stock whilst the shop is unable to open.

www.philippaleepottery.co.uk

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley's home studio. Picture: Tobias Arnup Sculptor Vanessa Pooley's home studio. Picture: Tobias Arnup

Vanessa Pooley

Sculptor Vanessa Pooley continues to work in her Norwich-based home studio, specialising in bronze and ceramic figures which explore the flowing female form. Her sculptures have a calmness and soothing flow to them.

@vanessapooley

Printmaker Jayne McConnell's home studio. Picture: Andrew McConnell Printmaker Jayne McConnell's home studio. Picture: Andrew McConnell

Jayne McConnell

Jayne McConnell explores how textiles can carry memories and be a comforting shield from the world. By making prints using the textiles the memories they hold are preserved, and the piece of clothing is seen as more than just something to wear.

@jayne.mcconnell

Painter Rachael Dalzell's garden studio. Picture: Rachael Dalzell Painter Rachael Dalzell's garden studio. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Rachael Dalzell

Rachael Dalzell continues to work from her garden studio, creating her large-scale abstract paintings inspired by nature.

@artist_rachaeldalzell

Painter Martin Laurance's home studio. Picture: Martin Laurance Painter Martin Laurance's home studio. Picture: Martin Laurance

Martin Laurance

Primarily a landscape painter, Martin Laurance can continue his practice during lockdown, staying close to home when sketching. His abstract pieces reflect the way he feels when stood in the landscape, sketching structures and forms to visualise how he is feeling. He then chooses the paint type and canvas size to best represent this.

@mlauranceartist