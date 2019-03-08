6 of the best water parks in Norfolk and Waveney
PUBLISHED: 11:20 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 13 July 2019
Archant
Now that summer is in full swing a knowledge of the best places to cool off without avoiding the sun altogether once again becomes essential. Here are six of the best places to make a splash in Norfolk and Waveney.
1. Whitlingham Adventure
Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR
Open 10am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm weekends
Whitlingham Country Park is the perfect destination for those seeking a more active day out. The lake is home to many water-based sports for children and adults alike, such as windsurfing, canoeing and kayaking, and visitors of all abilities are welcomed. There are also group activities available specifically to families, including paddleboarding and sailing. For those who wish to relax after these sessions, there is also a cafe which provides a variety of drinks and snacks.
2. Beccles Lido
Puddingmoor, Beccles, Suffolk, NR349PL
7am to 6:30pm Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday, 7am to 8pm Thursday, 7am to 6:30pm weekends (times may vary due to scheduled swimming classes)
This open-air, heated pool proves very popular on warmer summer days, hosting a springboard and slide and even a separate, shallower pool for toddlers. Once you've had enough of swimming, there are also grassy areas for sunbathing, picnic tables, sun loungers and a cafe. Fun sessions such as 'aquasize' and 'giant inflatable aqua run' are frequently available, the schedules for which can be found on the website. The lido is one of the few outdoor pools available to the public in Norfolk and Waveney, making it the ideal spot for a swim in the sun.
3.Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JE
Open daily from 9:30am
Dippy's Splash Zone is home to 31 water play features and makes Roarr! the perfect day out for families with young children. The water park is open every day until 29th September, so it's easy to fit in a trip before the summer holidays end. Dippy's Snack Shack also provides a great place to recharge before exploring the rest of the theme park, which is popular all year round for its various play areas, trails and other dinosaur-themed activities.
4.Waterloo Park
Angel Rd, Norwich NR3 3HX
Open 9am to 5:30pm daily
Free entry
During the summer months, Waterloo Park opens its very own splash pad, including a number of water features. The area is known for its popular cafe 'Park Britannia', located in a Grade II listed pavilion building which, coupled with the stunning natural surroundings of the park, makes for both a fun and scenic day out. This attraction is also environmentally friendly, with all water later used to nourish surrounding bowling greens and trees.
5.Gorleston Splash Pad
Gorleston-on-Sea Beach, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, UK
Currently open 10am to 4pm weekends
Free entry
This ocean-themed play area is home to fountain sprays, buckets of tipping water and jet streams, and is open daily throughout much of the summer holidays. The splash pad's ideal location by the seafront means that those who decide they would prefer a proper swim can take an easy trip to the beach - which recently found fame in the Danny Boyle film 'Yesterday'.
6.Waveney Water Ski Club
Bath Hills Rd, Earsham, Bungay NR35 2AE
Open from 5pm Monday/Tuesday/Thursday, from 1pm weekends
For those looking to adopt a new, slightly unique hobby, water skiing will tick all the right boxes. Whilst memberships are available, guests of any ability - including both adults and children - are able to give the sport a go, meaning that the club is also well suited to those who are simply seeking a more adventurous day out.