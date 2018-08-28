Video

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

It’s the season to be chilly with festive swims taking place across the region to help cure those Christmas Day hangovers.

From Cromer to Southwold, there are events taking place along the east coast and many raise money for charity too.

Here is a round-up of the seven best Christmas Day and Boxing Day swims taking place in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Cromer

Boxing Day

Organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners, the Boxing Day swim in Cromer will be raising money for MIND (Norwich and Central Norfolk) in memory of one of their young members Nyall Brown who passed away earlier this year.

The event is back to its original time of 11am this year with a fun run also taking place at 10am, starting from the Cromer Pier forecourt.

The tide is set to be quite high so they will be using the two beaches as they did last year.

If you are planning to swim, make sure to wrap up warm immediately after and St John Ambulance, Cromer Coastguards and RNLI will be in attendance for your safety.

Hunstanton

Christmas Day

The annual Christmas Day swim attracts thousands of spectators every year far and wide and has been running for over 50 years.

The swimmers wear fancy dress and brave the icy waters to raise money for charities in the local area.

Registration begins at the Oasis Leisure Centre in Seagate Road at 10.30am and entrants will parade into the sea at 11am.

There will also be refreshments available from the Waterside Bar and Restaurant on Hunstanton Central Prom.

The event is organised by the Hunstanton Round Table and you can download an application form at www.hunstantonroundtable.com

Mundesley

Boxing Day

Refreshments are served from 10.30am and the dip in the sea takes place at 11am.

There are also prizes on offer for the best fancy dress and last year’s event saw more than 200 dippers braving the cold.

A charity bucket collection will be supporting the Mundesley Jaguar Explorer Scout Group and the North Norfolk Surf Life-Saving Club.

Overstrand

Boxing Day

The event will begin at 10.30am at the bottom of the ramp leading onto the beach at the west end of the village.

The event is bound to make you feel a bit better about your Christmas feasting and all swimmers are welcome and you enter at your own risk.

Aldeburgh

Boxing Day

This year marks the 30th Aldeburgh Boxing Day swim which now raises over £2,000 every year for medical charities.

The event was started in 1988 by local GP Dr Kev Hopayian to raise money for the victims of the earthquake which had devastated Armenia earlier that year.

The event will take place at 11am on Aldeburgh Beach, opposite the Moot Hall ,and this year is raising money for Medecins Sans Frontiere (Doctors Without Borders), and EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice).

Felixstowe

Christmas Day

Head to the Suffolk coast ahead of your lunch for the 15th Christmas Day Dip.

Around 500 people took the plunge in the North Sea in 2017 and this year’s event is set to be even bigger.

Registration takes place from 8.30am opposite Manning’s Amusement Park in Sea Road and at 10am when the horn sounds everyone will enter the sea.

Lowestoft

Christmas Day

Organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust, Lowestoft’s Christmas Dip is back for its 41st year and they are hoping to beat the £13,000 raised for local charities last year.

Costumes range from Santa Claus and Christmas turkeys to lobsters and the swim takes place at 10am,

Changing facilities and registration for registered swimmers opens from 9.15am at the Claremont Pier.

Swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation and you can download and fill in the application form at www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim

Southwold

Christmas Day

Taking place in the idyllic seaside town of Southwold, the Christmas Day swim returns for its 7th year.

The event starts at 10.30am on Southwold Beach, near gun hill, and fancy dress is encouraged.

The cost of registration is £5 and will split between the two chosen charities Southwold RNLI and The Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Bikes.

You can register at www.southwoldrotary.co.uk and all sponsored swimmers will also win a medal.