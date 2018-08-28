Video

First acts announced for the Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019

Chilly Gonzales performs a one-off show accompanied by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Julian Buckley at the Barbican, London on Saturday 20 Oct. 2012. Credit: Mark Allan Archant

The first eight shows for the annual celebration of arts have been announced including a Grammy award-winning musician.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ahead of the full programme being released in February, organisers of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival have revealed the first acts taking to stages across the county.

The popular festival, featuring artists from across the world, runs over 17 days in Norwich and around Norfolk and this year’s event takes place from May 10 to 26.

The first acts announced are:

Gravity & Other Myths - A Simple Space

The Adnams Spiegeltent

Wednesday 15 to Sunday 26 May

In A Simple Space seven acrobats and a live percussionist from Gravity & Other Myths push their physical limits to create a performance that is raw, frantic and delicate for The Adnams Spiegeltent headline show in 2019.

Boy Blue - Blak Whyte Gray

A Simple Space Credit: Steve Ullathorne A Simple Space Credit: Steve Ullathorne

Norwich Theatre Royal

Tuesday May 14, 7.30pm

Blak Whyte Gray is a fierce and affecting hip-hop dance performance reflecting Boy Blue’s founders’ experiences and observations of the world.

READ MORE: Christmas shows and pantomimes in Norfolk in 2018

Chilly Gonzales

Norwich Theatre Royal

Wednesday May 15, 7.30pm

Grammy award-winning Chilly Gonzales is highly regarded for his genre-defying approach to the piano, his showmanship and collaborations with global stars.

Victoria Thierrée Chaplin, Aurelia Thierrée and Jaime Martinez - Bells and Spells

Bells and Spells Credit: Richard Haughton Bells and Spells Credit: Richard Haughton

Norwich Theatre Royal

Friday May 17, 7.30pm

Bells and Spells, a UK premiere from Victoria Thierrée Chaplin follows Aurelia Thierree’s peculiar journey as an incurable kleptomaniac who is at the mercy of the objects that she steals. Using ethereal imagery, unpredictable props and dance.

READ MORE: Harry Potter and Killing Eve star directing show at Norwich Theatre Royal

Britten Sinfonia - Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with Thomas Adès conductor

Saturday May 25, 7.30pm

St Andrew’s Hall

Thomas Adès and Britten Sinfonia return to Norfolk & Norwich Festival, following their sell-out performance.

To celebrate Hoipolloi’s 25th anniversary at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival they will present a trilogy of story-telling shows from May 15 to 17: The Duke, Me & Robin Hood and The Ladder.

Tickets are on sale to the public from 9:30am on Thursday November 15 with priority booking opening at 9:30am on Thursday 8 November.

Call the box office on 01603 766400, online or at the Norwich Theatre Royal box office.