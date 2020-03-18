Video

Norfolk and Norwich Festival cancelled

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive at the launch of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2020, which has now been cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which was set to take place this May across 17 days, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to run from May 8 to 24 and sees over 85,000 people visiting theatres, venues and galleries around the city and across Norfolk each year with a wide programme of free and ticketed events.

The organisers have decided to cancel the event, following the government’s latest advice against public gatherings on Monday, to protect the safety of audiences, artists and staff.

Daniel Brine, the N&N Festival artistic director and chief executive, said: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that we will not proceed with this year’s Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

“We have listened to advice from the government and consulted with stakeholders, partners, colleagues and staff before taking this deeply regrettable but inevitable decision.

“We wholeheartedly thank all staff, artists and volunteers for the hard work already put in to this year’s festival.

“Over the coming days and weeks we will look at how we, as an Arts Council funded organisation, do the right thing by staff, artists and freelance workers.”

Those that have bought tickets will get a refund, but the organisers are asking people to be patient during this “unprecedented and difficult time” and they will get in touch as soon as they can and will update on social media, website and by email.

The festival also manages Norfolk Open Studios, which sees around 400 artists across the country open their studios to the public during May and June.

They are currently reviewing this initiative in light of current advice and investigating the viability of postponement until a later date.

Among the events that were due to take place at this year’s N&N Festival include singer-songwriter John Grant at the Yarmouth Hippodrome, The Noisettes lead singer Shingai at the Adnams Spiegeltent and freerunners La Fabrique Royale who were set to leap across city buildings for the launch event.