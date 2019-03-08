Search

Advanced search

Teenagers' festival take-over puts a focus on social activism

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 May 2019

A group of 15 teenagers have worked on the Handover event, which will form part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019 Picture: Vicki Maitland

A group of 15 teenagers have worked on the Handover event, which will form part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019 Picture: Vicki Maitland

Archant

Kicking off day one of Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019, Handover is a festival in a day organised entirely by young people from Norfolk while attracting speakers from across the world.

A group of 15 teenagers have spent months planning an event which explores social activism and creates a space to question ideas and controversies. Handover is part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019 line-up and takes place this Saturday from 10am at Anteros Arts Foundation.

The festival organisers, all aged 15-17, have been responsible for every aspect of the event, including booking the speakers, planning promotion, designing the promotional material, managing the budget and selling the tickets.

Handover includes interactive workshops, performances and talks, including a world premiere performance from Jenny Lindsay, one of Scotland's leading spoken word poets as well as talks from Mariam Khan, author of It's Not About the Burqa, and award-winning American journalist John Dennehy, who will be talking about immigration, borders and breaking down divisions.

You may also want to watch:

The Handover Festival organisers are: Mathilda Arminger, Paston College; Martha Dack, CNS; Elizabeth Davy, Hartismere High School; Taryn Everdeen, Paston College; Beatriz Feiteirinha, Dereham Northgate High School; Tomas Frere-Jenkins, Hewett Academy; Hayden Lewis, Thorpe St Andrew; Nicky Matthew, Springwood High School; Grace Murray, Norwich School; Amelia Platt, Litcham School; Eleanor Sparks, Hellesdon High; Joel Starling, Hellesdon High; Grace Stewart, Access to Music; Maud Webster, CNS; and Billy White, Norwich School.

As a collective, the group says: "This is probably the most interesting thing we've ever done; this has been such a unique opportunity to create an event that represented what we, as young people, want to see. It's been amazing to be around so many positive and talented people and we can't wait to see the final result of all our hard work and planning."

The festival is taking place as part of the City of Literature programme, organised by the National Centre for Writing for the Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019. The project is funded by the European Union under the Creative Europe fund and supported by Pen Catala. As part of the project the young people visited a literature festival in Krakow, Poland, which like Norwich is a UNESCO City of Literature.

Peggy Hughes, programme director at the National Centre for Writing, says: "From Scottish spoken word to award-winning American journalism, the Handover festival line up, exploring politics and activism, demonstrates that the future of festivals is very bright. The team have demonstrated remarkable commitment, focus, imagination and energy to devise this festival, and will be pulling out all the stops to guarantee an unforgettable day."

A 'pay what you can' pricing structure will apply to enable the festival to be as accessible as possible.

Tickets for the Engage festival are available from www.nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk or on the door.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Coastal communities may have to move due to ‘significant’ flood risks posed by climate change

At a public drop-in day in Hemsby for residents to look at the Winterton to Hemsby Costal Management Study. The Environment Agency has warned that some communities at risk from flooding or coastal erosion may have to move if climate change increases the threat. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greater Anglia’s delay compensation scheme ranked among fastest in the UK

Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK by the Office of Rail and Road. Picture: ARCHANT

What is Great Yarmouth’s most beautiful shop?

Chris Stanley, Miriam Kikis, Ann Hacon and Hugh Sturzaker, members of the Great Yarmouth Civic Society, Picture: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists