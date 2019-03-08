Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019 events your kids will actually want to attend

Getting your kids off their video games and out of the house is a daily struggle, below are a few upcoming festival events that will make them actually want to put down the remote.

Family trips can be off-putting thanks to the cost rapidly rising, especially with multiple children involved. The festival organisers are well aware of this and so have, again, worked hard this year to make as many family events free as possible.

Almost all the events mentioned here are completely free to attend, so you can get your kids outside and off the sofa without worrying about the cost.

On both May 18 and 19 families are invited to come along to Playing Up to make, and then perform, their own live art project. Organiser suggestions include making clothes out of food, and kids walking their parents like dogs, so expect a bonkers day out.

It's sure to be a hilarious occasion and perfect for getting the creative juices flowing. Email playingup@nnfestival.org.uk to book a space, but be quick as it's sure to fill up.

On the same weekend, The Garden Party is being held. Across the two days Chapelfield Gardens will be overrun with dancers, acrobatics and musicians all performing at this "wild and wacky" event.

There will also be family focused activities, local food and drink stalls and workshops, so you've no excuse not to make a day of it.

On May 23 get your arts and craft on with a Japanese Sashiko embroidery workshop at ArtatWork. This folk embroidery technique was traditionally used by farmers and fishermen. Come learn a new skill and you'll get to keep your little piece of embroidery as well.

Lastly, on May 25 'Britain's Got Talent' favourites Lords of Strut will be bringing their 'Absolute Legends' live show to the Norwich Playhouse.

This one isn't a free event, but a family ticket for four will only cost you £30 so it's a real bargain. The comedy-dancing duo are sure to make the ticket price worth it with a funny, silly and slightly chaotic live show.

These five suggestions are just a very small taster of the huge variety of events and performances going on throughout the festival to see the complete schedule visit the festival's official website, nnfestival.org.uk