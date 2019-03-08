A guide to Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019 for every budget

Bells and Spells is at the Norwich Theatre Royal on May 17

No matter how much you want to spend there's plenty to do at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019

Me and Robin Hood is at The Courtroom on May 16 and 17

The annual Norfolk and Norwich Festival runs this year from May 10 to May 26. It promises to be another incredible 16 days of music, art and culture. With over 100 events taking place across a little over two weeks there's plenty to see.

Of course, seeing it all would take some seriously deep pockets. Not to mention the ability to be in two places at once. So, to make it all a little easier on the purse strings we've created plans for every budget, letting you see plenty of the festival for whatever price best suits you.

Chilly Gonzales will be performing at the Norwich Theatre Royal on May 15.

For £20 you can see…

The Other Side - Thursday May 16 - St Andrews' Hall - £10

Pianist Tord Gustavsen's music is enchanting and ever-evolving, blending memorable melody, subtle groove and folk influences. His latest record, on ECM Records, returns to his trio format with a series of new. He will be joined on stage by bassist Siguard Hole and drummer Jarle Vespestad.

Reverse - Thursday 16 - Saturday May 18 - Chapelfield Gardens - £5

Look straight ahead and walk backwards on this unique tour of Norwich, by turning us in the opposite direction, Johannes Bellinkx forces us to become aware of how we navigate the world. With a hypnotic soundtrack and fusion of fiction and reality, Reverse is a unique physical and mental experience.

Guided Tour of Dragon Hall - Friday May 24 - Dragon Hall - £5 (suggested donation)

Come and explore the historic Dragon Hall, now home to the National Centre for Writing, and take a guide tour of one of Norwich's most iconic buildings with historical novelist Sarah Bower. Starting life as a medieval trading hall, it has a fascinating architectural and social history.

For £30 you can see…

Me & Robin Hood - Thursday May 16 and Saturday May 18 - The Courtroom - £10

Me & Robin Hood is a show about Shôn Dale-Jones' longstanding relationship with his favourite fictional fiend, questioning the value of art and the power of story while looking at the direction our world is heading in.

Highly Sensitive - Thursday May 23 - Norwich Arts Centre - £12

In this UK premier of her highly-anticipated solo stage show, writer and performer Hannah Jane Walker will use stories, games and poetry to investigate toughness, authority and how weakness might just be our strongest future resource.

The Empire Speaks Back - Saturday May 25 - The Adnams Spiegeltent - £8

Priyamvada Gopal is a senior academic and critical public figure who regularly draws attention to racism and sexism in Britain. Join for the launch of 'Insurgent Empire'; a timely discussion of empire and an alternative history of our country's proud tradition of dissent.

For £40 you can see…

Chilly Gonzales - Wedneday May 15 - Norwich Theatre Royal - £22

A true entertainer, Grammy Award-winning Chilly Gonzales is highly resgarded for his genre-defying approach to the paino, his shownmanship and collaborations with global stars. 'Gonzo' takes to the stage for an intimate hour of piece from the Solo Piano album cycle, after which he is joined by other musucians to perform hits and hidden surprises interspersed with his playful explanations about how music works

Bells and Spells - Friday May 17 - Norwich Theatre Royal - £10

'Bells and Spells' follow Aurelia Thierrée's peculiar journey as an incurable kleptomaniac who is at the mercy of the objects that she steals. Using ethereal imagery, unpredictable props and enchanting dance, this performance blends the wonderful with the strange in a surreal world of humour and illusion.

Some Kids I Taught and What They taught Me - Friday May 24 - Dragon Hall - £8

In this interactive event based on her candid, funny and moving new book, Kate Clanchy, a prize-winning poet, invites you to meet some of the kids she taught in her 30-year career, and to celebrate this most creative, passionate and practically useful of jobs.