Norfolk adventure golf course given Jurassic makeover

PUBLISHED: 15:46 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 04 April 2019

Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf Credit: David Moore

Archant

A Norfolk adventure golf course has been transformed with a new dinosaur zone.

The mini-golf course at Norwich Family Golf Centre in Easton has been given a new look just in time for the Easter holidays and it includes a five-metre tall brachiosaurus, animatronic dinosaurs, giant mammoth tusks and an erupting volcano.

There is also a new winners podium at the 18th hole to make beating your fellow golfers even sweeter.

The attraction remained opened whilst the refurbishment took place over the last two months and has now changed its name to Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf.

Owner David Moore, aged 50 from Taverham, said: “The course has been reconfigured and enlarged and now includes a new dinosaur zone as well as enhancements to a number of the original holes.

“We finished last Friday and the reaction has been amazing so far.

“I also own Congo Rapids Lost World Adventure Golf in Woodbridge in Suffolk which has a jungle and dinosaur theme and is very popular so I decided to make the Norfolk course more like that.

“Before it was all purely jungle-themed and now it is a combination of jungle and dinosaur.”

Mr Moore opened the 18-hole course in Easton five years ago after taking his children on several holidays when all they wanted to do was adventure golf.

He then decided to open his own course so his family could play near home and then expanded into Suffolk three years ago.

Mr Moore added: “It is one of the few activities that spans all the generations and you don’t have to be good at golf to do it.”

Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9.30pm and weekends 9am to 7.30pm.

