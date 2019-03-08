Record turn out at Norcon 2019 as fiction fans go all out
PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 28 September 2019
Archant
Fiction fans in their thousands have descended on the Norfolk Showground for the region's biggest celebration of pop culture and costumes.
The ninth annual Nor-Con event arrived at the showground this weekend, with a host of exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from the world of film, TV and comics.
This year has seen a record turnout, with more than 3,000 fiction fans through the door of the event on the first day, and more on the way on Sunday.
For many, the undeniable highlight of the weekend is the chance to dress up and interact as their favourite characters, with everyone from Grandpa Rick to Mr Bean making appearances.
For Tony Herbert from North Walsham, dressing as the Rowan Atkinson favourite is a fantastic way to escape the humdrum.
He said: "For two days I get to hide behind this facade and make people happy. I've had so many kids coming up and wanting pictures and the friendliness at this event makes it incredibly special."
The event launched as a small comic book convention back in 2011, and has grown year on year since then.
Organiser Mark Dean, a self proclaimed nerd, said although the guest list had grown, the ethos behind the event had not.
He said: "We never oversell the event because it's not about that, it's about the experience.
"Lots of people here are put off by large crowds so we keep that in mind. The atmosphere is incredibly friendly and welcoming: whoever you are, whatever you want to do, there is a place for you here."
Torchwood stars Kai Owen and Eve Myles joined the line-up of headliners, alongside two former Dr Whos.
Michael Van Wijk, who played Wolf in 80s hit TV show gladiators, said the Norwich event was worth the flight from New Zealand and gave him an opportunity to catch up with his brother, who lives in Brundall near Norwich.
He said: "It's great to meet the fans and soak up the atmosphere. I come every year."