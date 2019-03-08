Video

Record turn out at Norcon 2019 as fiction fans go all out

Amelia Howe-Li-Rocchi and Miffy Grant, both 14 as Rick and Unity from the animated series 'Rick and Morty' at this years Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Fiction fans in their thousands have descended on the Norfolk Showground for the region's biggest celebration of pop culture and costumes.

There were lots of photo opportunities at this years Nor-Con event, which celebrates characters from film, TV and comic books. Picture: Neil Didsbury There were lots of photo opportunities at this years Nor-Con event, which celebrates characters from film, TV and comic books. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The ninth annual Nor-Con event arrived at the showground this weekend, with a host of exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from the world of film, TV and comics.

This year has seen a record turnout, with more than 3,000 fiction fans through the door of the event on the first day, and more on the way on Sunday.

For many, the undeniable highlight of the weekend is the chance to dress up and interact as their favourite characters, with everyone from Grandpa Rick to Mr Bean making appearances.

For Tony Herbert from North Walsham, dressing as the Rowan Atkinson favourite is a fantastic way to escape the humdrum.

Who are you gonna call? Edward Parsons, 33 from Colchester and James Ducker, 33 from Norwich at the film, TV and comic convention, Nor-Con 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Who are you gonna call? Edward Parsons, 33 from Colchester and James Ducker, 33 from Norwich at the film, TV and comic convention, Nor-Con 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "For two days I get to hide behind this facade and make people happy. I've had so many kids coming up and wanting pictures and the friendliness at this event makes it incredibly special."

The event launched as a small comic book convention back in 2011, and has grown year on year since then.

Organiser Mark Dean, a self proclaimed nerd, said although the guest list had grown, the ethos behind the event had not.

He said: "We never oversell the event because it's not about that, it's about the experience.

EDP reporter Bethany Wales with former TV Gladiator Michael Van Wyke aka Wolf, at the Nor-Con event. Picture: Neil Didsbury EDP reporter Bethany Wales with former TV Gladiator Michael Van Wyke aka Wolf, at the Nor-Con event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Lots of people here are put off by large crowds so we keep that in mind. The atmosphere is incredibly friendly and welcoming: whoever you are, whatever you want to do, there is a place for you here."

Torchwood stars Kai Owen and Eve Myles joined the line-up of headliners, alongside two former Dr Whos.

Michael Van Wijk, who played Wolf in 80s hit TV show gladiators, said the Norwich event was worth the flight from New Zealand and gave him an opportunity to catch up with his brother, who lives in Brundall near Norwich.

He said: "It's great to meet the fans and soak up the atmosphere. I come every year."

Jake Griggs, 30 from Norwich and Rosie Croft, 27 from Bury St Edmunds as Caleb and Mollymauk from the US web series Critical Role at this years Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jake Griggs, 30 from Norwich and Rosie Croft, 27 from Bury St Edmunds as Caleb and Mollymauk from the US web series Critical Role at this years Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Angela Buttifant, 48 from Great Yarmouth, Kayleigh Brightwell, 24 from Norwich and Louisa Barrett, 17 from Hellesdon all got dressed up for Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury Angela Buttifant, 48 from Great Yarmouth, Kayleigh Brightwell, 24 from Norwich and Louisa Barrett, 17 from Hellesdon all got dressed up for Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mark Dean, owner and director of Nor-Con Events Ltd, which put on the two-day event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury Mark Dean, owner and director of Nor-Con Events Ltd, which put on the two-day event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

John G. Lashley, 38 from Northampton as Mr. T and van owner Chris Ayers, 40 from Sheringham, at the Norfolk Film, TV and Comic Convention. Picture: Neil Didsbury John G. Lashley, 38 from Northampton as Mr. T and van owner Chris Ayers, 40 from Sheringham, at the Norfolk Film, TV and Comic Convention. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Louisa Barrett, 17 from Hellesdon, brought her punk version of Ariel the Mermaid to Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury Louisa Barrett, 17 from Hellesdon, brought her punk version of Ariel the Mermaid to Nor-Con. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tony Herbert from North Walsham was a convincing Mr Bean at the Nor-Con event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury Tony Herbert from North Walsham was a convincing Mr Bean at the Nor-Con event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Simon Wheats, 55 from Nottingham, dressed as Judge Lucha at the Nor-Con event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury Simon Wheats, 55 from Nottingham, dressed as Judge Lucha at the Nor-Con event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury