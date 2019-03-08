Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

George Alagiah leads line-up at Noirwich Crime Writing Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:14 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 10 September 2019

George Alagiah is coming to Noirwich Crime Writing Festival Credit: Jeff Overs

George Alagiah is coming to Noirwich Crime Writing Festival Credit: Jeff Overs

Archant

Excitement is building in the city as some of the biggest names in crime writing are coming to the city for Noirwich Festival 2019.

The Bloody Brunch at Dragon Hall, part of the Noirwich crime writing festival.The Bloody Brunch at Dragon Hall, part of the Noirwich crime writing festival.

The event is returning for the sixth year from Thursday, September 12 until Sunday, September 15 and will see hundreds of visitors head to Norwich for a four-day celebration of crime writing, which is the most popular type of fiction in the UK.

It has been organised by the National Centre for Writing based at Dragon Hall and the University of East Anglia and will be spread across venues around the city.

The festival starts with James Runcie, the acclaimed writer of the much-loved Grantchester Mysteries, at Jarrold on September 12 and Friday's events at the University of East Anglia will be headlined by celebrated BBC journalist George Alagiah, who will explore violence, greed and corruption in relation to his highly-anticipated crime novel The Burning Land.

Saturday and Sunday's events at Dragon Hall include Louise Doughty, author of the smash-hit Apple Tree Yard, and Icelandic writer Yrsa Sigurðardóttir.

Other highlights include The Bloody Brunch, a popular event on the Sunday morning, which is sponsored this year by Big Tom tomato juice and Norwich-based Ghost Vodka.

Businesses across the city are also getting involved with crime-themed window displays and food and drink, such as The Ivy Norwich Brasserie's six limited-edition Cluedo cocktails.

Peggy Hughes, Festival Co-Director and Programme Director of the National Centre for Writing, said: "Crime fiction is phenomenally popular and Noirwich is a wonderful celebration that brings people from far and wide to our UNESCO City of Literature for a four-day spectacular of the most exciting and diverse crime writing that the world has to offer."

Festival events take place at Dragon Hall, home to the National Centre for Writing, Jarrold Department Store, The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia and The Birdcage pub.

You can purchase tickets, including all-access season passes, at noirwich.co.uk

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

£2m refurb for Norfolk hotel where Princess Diana was born

The Leonard Cheshire Park House Hotel at Sandringham Picture: Archant

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

FIFA 20 ratings revealed - who are Norwich City’s top rated players?

Teemu Pukki is becoming a marked man for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists