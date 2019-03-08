George Alagiah leads line-up at Noirwich Crime Writing Festival

George Alagiah is coming to Noirwich Crime Writing Festival Credit: Jeff Overs Archant

Excitement is building in the city as some of the biggest names in crime writing are coming to the city for Noirwich Festival 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Bloody Brunch at Dragon Hall, part of the Noirwich crime writing festival. The Bloody Brunch at Dragon Hall, part of the Noirwich crime writing festival.

The event is returning for the sixth year from Thursday, September 12 until Sunday, September 15 and will see hundreds of visitors head to Norwich for a four-day celebration of crime writing, which is the most popular type of fiction in the UK.

It has been organised by the National Centre for Writing based at Dragon Hall and the University of East Anglia and will be spread across venues around the city.

The festival starts with James Runcie, the acclaimed writer of the much-loved Grantchester Mysteries, at Jarrold on September 12 and Friday's events at the University of East Anglia will be headlined by celebrated BBC journalist George Alagiah, who will explore violence, greed and corruption in relation to his highly-anticipated crime novel The Burning Land.

Saturday and Sunday's events at Dragon Hall include Louise Doughty, author of the smash-hit Apple Tree Yard, and Icelandic writer Yrsa Sigurðardóttir.

Other highlights include The Bloody Brunch, a popular event on the Sunday morning, which is sponsored this year by Big Tom tomato juice and Norwich-based Ghost Vodka.

Businesses across the city are also getting involved with crime-themed window displays and food and drink, such as The Ivy Norwich Brasserie's six limited-edition Cluedo cocktails.

Peggy Hughes, Festival Co-Director and Programme Director of the National Centre for Writing, said: "Crime fiction is phenomenally popular and Noirwich is a wonderful celebration that brings people from far and wide to our UNESCO City of Literature for a four-day spectacular of the most exciting and diverse crime writing that the world has to offer."

Festival events take place at Dragon Hall, home to the National Centre for Writing, Jarrold Department Store, The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia and The Birdcage pub.

You can purchase tickets, including all-access season passes, at noirwich.co.uk