Critically acclaimed comedian Nish Kumar is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal next year

Comedian Nish Kumar. Photo: Idil Sukan Idil Sukan

Due to high demand, Nish Kumar has extended his It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves tour into 2019 which will include a show at Norwich Theatre Royal.

He has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with rave reviewed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Best Show at the 2013 Leicester Comedy Festival and Breakthrough Act at the 2014 Chortle Awards.

Appearing frequently on both television and radio he is well known for appearing on Newsjack for Radio 4 Extra, Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats (and more) as well as starring alongside fellow comic Joel Dommett in a 6-part travelogue titled Joel and Nish vs The World.

Nish Kumar’s show will be packed with jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of the days to his show.

• Tickets to the show on March 21 are available for £10-£23.50 from Norwich Theatre Royal’s website.