Nine New Year’s Eve events taking place in Norwich

Group of friends celebrating New Year with champagne. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto bernardbodo.com

If you don’t want the hassle of organising a party, or getting red wine spilt on your carpet, here are a handful of events taking place in Norwich to welcome 2019 in style.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends celebrate the New Year at a party. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Friends celebrate the New Year at a party. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From a ska and reggae night to a party hosted by DJ duo Chase and Status, there is plenty of choice across the city.

What: Ska and Reggae New Year’s Eve

Where: The Talk, Oak St, NR3 3BP

When: 8pm to 2am

Cost: £20, www.eatickets.co.uk

The organisers of Nearly Festival, which took place this summer in Chapelfield Gardens with acts such as The Ed Sheeran Experience and Definitely Mightbe Oasis tribute, is back with a bang this New Year’s Eve celebrating the best of ska and reggae music.

The first room will feature Madness by Utter Madness, UB40 by Homegrown, Ska Review & Reggae by Homegrown and the second room will play soul and mowtown music with Mobbsy and Steve.

The UK’s number one tribute to Amy Winehouse, Laura Jane Butler, will also join in the fun.

Pam's House Credit: Archant Pam's House Credit: Archant

What: The Norwich Soul Train

Where: OPEN Norwich, Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: 9pm to 2am

Cost: £15, www.opennorwich.org.uk

Hop onboard the Norwich Soul Train for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Featuring all your favourite funk, soul, disco and mowtown classics that will set the dance floor alight with all things funky.

The event will take place across two rooms with 10 DJs and there will also be make-up artists giving 60s, 70s and 80s looks to those who want to get into the groove.

What: Chase & Status

Where: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus

When: 7pm to 2.30am

Cost: £22.50 + booking fee, www.norwichwarehouseevents.eventgenius.co.uk

DJ duo Chase & Status, whose hits include Blind Faith, End Credits and Lost & Not Found, are set to see in the new year in style at a special event in the city.

The event has been organised by The Dancing Astronaut, who organise warehouse events at the venue, and past acts have included DJs MK and Sigma.

The Dancing Astronaut uses a team of set designers, production experts, actors and local design team to create a completely transformed venue.

There will also be bus tickets on sale for a £6 return from the UEA campus and the city centre.

READ MORE: Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer



What: The Gatsby Party

Where: Rooftop Gardens, Union Building, Rose Lane, NR1 1BY

When: 6pm to 3am

Cost: £34.35, www.skiddle.com

Kissed On A Roof, who organised a popular summer festival at the bar, is back with their winter event and guests are encouraged to get glammed up like the 1920s to see out 2018 in style with a Great Gatsby themed party.

The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley

The event features many genres of music, including motown, RnB, house, pop, electronic dance music and old school classics.

What: The Greatest NYE show

Where: Mantra, Prince of Wales Road, NR1 1LL

When: 9am to 4am

Cost: £13.45, www.skiddle.com

Ladies and gentleman, it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for as P.T Barnum brings his circus show to the city.

Expect bongo players, saxophonists, fire breathers, confetti, stilt walkers and more.

The circus-themed event will start at 9pm and advance tickets are valid until 11pm and include queue jump.

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich Rooftop Gardens, Norwich

What: Pam’s House NYE

Where: Bished, Prince of Wales Road, NR1 1NJ

When: 9pm to 4am, www.eatickets.co.uk

Cost: £10

Pam’s House is back with a bang this New Year’s Eve featuring DJs K90 and Danny Burch supported by Gumbar, Cypher and Neplin.

Expect a themed venue, lasers, CO2 cannons and live entertainment and you can pick up £10 tickets until Christmas.

READ MORE: Chase & Status coming to Norwich for New Year’s Eve



What: New Year’s Eve Party feat Pure Passion and Blind Tiger

Where: The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road, NR3 4DY

When: 8pm to 2am (doors 7pm)

Cost: £7.50 + booking fee, www.ueatickets.ticketabc.com

After an eventful year at The Brickmakers, with the team announcing earlier this year they would not be renewing their lease, they are putting 2018 firmly behind them with a big party to show Norwich that the venue is now here to stay.

There will be music from rock band Blind Tiger and Pure Passion and there will be no tickets on the door so make sure to get them in advance.

What: New Year’s Eve Party

Where: Revolution Norwich Queem Street, NR2 4SG

When: 5pm until 3am

Cost: Free entry with wristbands, contact the venue

Start 2019 in style and brighten up your night at Revolution with a glitter stand, flavour limbos, confetti cannons, stilt walkers and fire breathers and smoke machines.

There will also be a Santa’s Grotto and photo booth and DJs spinning the biggest club hits of 2018.

Fancy dress is also encouraged.

What: New Year’s Eve Supper Club

Where: St Andrew’s Brew House, St Andrew’s Street, NR2 4TP

When: 7pm to 11pm

Cost: £45pp, info@standrewsbrewhouse.com, 01603 305995

Add a touch of class to your New Year’s Eve celebrations and enjoy a tasty five course meal with each course paired with a different drink.

Courses include pan seared scallop, roasted loin of venison and a white chocolate dome with coconut cream and mango sorbet for dessert.