Comedian bringing autobiographical show back to city theatre

Karl Minns is bringing his one-man show Sortabiography to the Norwich Playhouse this summer. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2017

Comedian Karl Minns is bringing his autobiographical show, Sortabiography, back to the Norwich Playhouse.

Minns, one half of comedy duo the Nimmo Twins, performed the one-man show to two sold-out auditoriums at the theatre in January.

It takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster through his life and career, through periods of huge success and jubilation down into the dark depths of depression, while managing to maintain its comic edge even in the lowest moments.

The Playhouse hails it as a show which reveals “the tenacity of the human spirit” and “the realisation that the bravest thing we can ever do it try and write our own story”.

Minns shone a spotlight on men's mental health issues when he appeared in the Norwich Theatre Royal's Creative Matters season at its Stage Two in January 2018.

• Sortabiography is showing at Norwich Playhouse from July 18 to 20.