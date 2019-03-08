Search

Advanced search

Comedian bringing autobiographical show back to city theatre

PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 05 May 2019

Karl Minns is bringing his one-man show Sortabiography to the Norwich Playhouse this summer. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Karl Minns is bringing his one-man show Sortabiography to the Norwich Playhouse this summer. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2017

Comedian Karl Minns is bringing his autobiographical show, Sortabiography, back to the Norwich Playhouse.

Minns, one half of comedy duo the Nimmo Twins, performed the one-man show to two sold-out auditoriums at the theatre in January.

You may also want to watch:

It takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster through his life and career, through periods of huge success and jubilation down into the dark depths of depression, while managing to maintain its comic edge even in the lowest moments.

The Playhouse hails it as a show which reveals “the tenacity of the human spirit” and “the realisation that the bravest thing we can ever do it try and write our own story”.

Minns shone a spotlight on men's mental health issues when he appeared in the Norwich Theatre Royal's Creative Matters season at its Stage Two in January 2018.

• Sortabiography is showing at Norwich Playhouse from July 18 to 20.

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Bus turned back following two-vehicle crash

Konectbus :Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

‘Myself and the players will never forget this moment’ - Farke savours City’s Championship title win

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s CHAMPIONS Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s title-clinching 2-1 Championship win against Aston Villa

Norwich City lifted the Championship title at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists