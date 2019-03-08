Nile Rodgers & Chic review, Newmarket Nights: A funk-filled party packed with classic hits

As soon as Nile Rogers took to the stage in his dazzling sequinned jacket the bad weather disappeared in an instant and the sun came out to witness the insurmountable classic disco hits of Chic.

The show consisted of sparkles, disco balls and hit after hit.

Nile and the band showcased the collection of songs he has produced over the years, featuring songs by David Bowie, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Madonna.

For me, a personal highlight was when Chic's drummer, Ralph Rolle, got the crowd pumped and ready for an astounding funk-filled rendition of David Bowie's 'Lets Dance'.

His voice paid homage to David's style and cut across the race course leaving the crowd in awe.

In a touching and deeply personal moment, Nile opened up about his diagnosis and astounding recovery from cancer and how the experience has inspired him to create even more music than ever before.

This lead into a soulful performance of his hit song, Get Lucky, that he wrote with Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams.

Chic's Kimberly Davis took centre stage for this particular song and her vocals were utterly amazing.

Throughout the show the crowd sung along, boogied on down and there were definitely some of the crowd clearly relieving their disco days. Surprisingly, the generational gap did not show and it was refreshing people of all ages enjoyed the music.

The concert ended on the absolute classic, Good Times, which completely wowed everyone in the audience.

The show amplified the importance of positivity and bringing people together.

If you get a chance to see Nile Rogers and Chic, don't miss out. You definitely will not be disappointed.