New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

05 September, 2020 - 07:00
Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Horror fans are in for a frightfully good time this Halloween as a new scare attraction has been announced for Norfolk.

Nightmares in Norfolk will take place in Walpole Cross Keys, near King’s Lynn, off the A17 and the organisers have agreed with a local farmer to use his land.

There will be four mazes, which are suitable for over-13s, and they will feature live actors and take inspiration from horror films such as Friday the 13th, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

It will run from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday, October 31 in the evening and there will be coronavirus safety measures in place including hand sanitiser and staff wearing face masks.

To further make sure attendees feel comfortable, groups will need to book a 15-minute arrival time slot and there will be socially-distanced queues.

The event has been organised by friends Ben McCarthy and Charlie Roaf and Mr McCarthy has dreamed of opening his own Halloween attraction for a long time.

Mr McCarthy, 25, from Terrington St John, said: “I’ve been talking about doing something for Halloween for many years and previously worked at Horror at Hinchingbrooke House in Huntingdon as a scare actor.

“I’ve also been to the scare attractions at Thorpe Park and Alton Towers and when I walk through them I always think that I could possibly do something like this.

“We came up with Nightmares in Norfolk two weeks ago and it was down to the fact that the event I normally work at and lots of others were cancelled due to coronavirus, so we thought we could bring something new and interesting to the area with coronavirus safety measures.

“Charlie previously studied performing arts at the College of West Anglia so will be assisting in the acting techniques.”

At the event there will also be music, burger and coffee vans, toilets and if it is unable to go ahead to coronavirus restrictions there will be refunds issued.

Slots are from 7pm and cost £9.50pp on October 29 and 30 and £6.50pp on October 31 at nightmareinnorfolk.com

Become a supporter

