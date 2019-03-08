Everything you need to know ahead of Newmarket Nights 2019

Madness performing at Newmarket Nights.

From timings to travel, here is all you need to know as the madness of Newmarket Nights returns for 2019.

Newmarket Nights

The popular summer concert series is back at Newmarket Racecourse which includes a Friday evening of races followed by a concert.

On Saturday June 8 and August 24 Summer Saturday Live also returns which is geared towards families with an early evening gig and daytime racing.

Amy Starkey, regional director east of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "The arrival of the summer in Newmarket means only one thing - racing returning to the July Course for another season featuring a selection of the best live acts in the world.

"We can't wait to welcome racegoers back to the course next month and are excited to enjoy another brilliant year of live acts and pulsating racing."

Who is performing at Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday Live?

At Newmarket Nights the artist will take to the stage anytime from 8pm ending at approximately 10.30pm and on the two Summer Saturday Live events the artist will perform anytime from 5.30pm and the show will end at 7.30pm.

There will be six to seven horse races preceding the concert on each of the nine dates and the artist will come on stage round 15 minutes after the last race.

The stage is located in the Premier Enclosure in between stands one and two and it is an outdoor standing event with no reserved seating.

Nile Rodgers

June 8 - Nile Rodgers and Chic

Gates open 12.10pm, first race 2.10pm, last race 5.35pm

Everybody dance as the Grammy award-winning composer and guitarist is returning to the racecourse with his band Chic after thrilling fans with his disco hits last year.

June 21 - Madness

Gates open 3.40pm, first race 5.40pm, last race 8.55pm

Get your baggy trousers out the wardrobe as Madness, fronted by Suggs, is set to return to the famous racecourse and the gig will feature all their biggest hits including It Must Be Love, Our House and the number one 1982 single House of Fun.

June 28 - Kaiser Chiefs

Gates open 3.40pm, first race 5.40pm, last race 9pm

The chart-topping group, whose lead singer Ricky Wilson previously appeared as a judge on The Voice, are predicting a riot when they perform all their classics as well as songs from their new album In Stereo.

Madness

July 19 - Thriller Live

Gates open 3.40pm, first race 5.40pm, last race 8.55pm

The glitz and glamour of the West End is moonwalking into Newmarket and there will also be a silent disco, classic arcade games and a retro photo booth at the event.

Rudimental - July 26

Gates open 3.35pm, first race 5.35pm, last race 8.40pm

The Brit award-winning drum and bass band from Hackney will follow in the footsteps of Mark Ronson and Chase & Status in hosting the DJ night of the season.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra - August 2

Gates open 3.20pm, first race 5.20pm, last race 8.30pm

Pete Tong, who has worked as a DJ for over 30 years, is bringing his Ibiza Classics show to the racecourse and will perform with the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra.

Kaiser Chief will be appearing at Newmarket Nights 2019 at Newmarket Racecourses.

Bananarama - August 9

Gates open 3.25pm, first race 5.25pm, last race 8.15pm

For the past three decades, Bananarama's Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward have been one of pop's most influential groups and they will be joined by Heather Small as the support act, known for hits including Search for the Hero and Proud.

Years & Years - August 16

Gates open 3.15, first race 5.15pm, last race 7.55pm

The pop trio, which consists oflead singer Olly Alexander and bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkme, have become one of the most successful groups in the UK since they formed in 2010 with top ten hits including King, Shine and If You're Over Me.

Summer Saturday Live on August 24 is yet to be announced.

Thriller Live

What are the travel options at the event?

If you are driving or getting dropped off at the event it is advised you arrive early to avoid being delayed and follow the yellow signs, avoiding the high street.

To avoid delays leaving the racecourse by car it is suggested you stand close to the exist towards the end of the artist's set and them leave 10 to 15 minutes before the last song.

Newmarket Racecourse also provides a free shuttle bus from Newmarket High Street (outside Hughes Electrical) and starts two hours before the first race and resumes immediately after the last race, running continuously until the venue is clear and no booking is required.

There is also subsidised return coach services to Cambridge Train Station, Royston Train Station, Bury St Edmunds Bus Station, Ely Town Centre and Soham (outside the Red Lion Pub) which arrive in time for the first race and leave 30 minutes after the concert finishes from outside Gate 2.

Advance booking is required at 0344 579 3010 at least 48 hours before the race day.

Visit the Greater Anglia website to check train times.

What can't I bring to the concert?

Rudimental

It is advised not to bring unnecessary bags or luggage and bags larger than 40cm x 35cm x 19cm will not be allowed but there are cloakroom facilities available.

No food or drink can be bought into the premier, grandstand or paddock enclosures but there will be a range of food and drink options available at the event.

You can bring a picnic to the Garden Enclosure and car parks but alcohol can only be brought with a substantial picnic which is limited to one bottle of wine or champagne per person or four cans of beer, cider or pre-mixed aperitif.

Spirits, fortified wines and Pimm's and bottles of beer or ciders are not permitted.

You also can't bring knives, corkscrews or sharp objects, canisters such as deoderants, barbecues, gazebos and professional filming equipment is prohibited.

What facilities are there for disabled customers?

For all music events the racecourse takes bookings for designated disabled platform areas which can be reserved by calling 01638 675500 and selecting option four.

If you need a personal assistant then please see the Newmarket Nights personal assistant policy at thejockeyclub.co.uk

Assistant dogs are welcome but please notify the racecourse in advance so that any necessary arrangements can be made on the above number.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra

If you require a chair at the concert for medical reasons you must apply at least two days before, again on the phone number above, and if permission is granted you will need to bring the letter of authorisation with you.

There is blue badge parking in both the premier and public car parks and if you require assistant from your vehicle the car park attendants which will be able to radio for the golf buggy which will take you to the point of entry.

Please note, the buggy service has no facilities to transport wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

If you are bringing medication or equipment, such as insulin and needles, to the racecourse you will need to bring with you written confirmation from your doctor or health care professional.

Tickets are still available for Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday Live events on thejockeyclub.co.uk

