International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:14 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 19 December 2018

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra orchestra Credit: Anthony Mooney

Archant

Raise your glow sticks in the air as one of the world’s best known DJs is bringing the party to Newmarket in 2019.

Pete Tong, who has worked as a DJ for over 30 years, is bringing his Ibiza Classics show to the racecourse on Friday, August 2 as part of the Newmarket Nights season.

He will perform with The Heritage Orchestra, who are a 65-piece band conducted by Jules Buckley, and the show will feature impressive visuals and a mix of brand-new songs and White Isle classics.

The Ibiza Classic album was released in 2017, as the follow up to Classic House, and in 2019 the show will feature new re-imagined tracks which will soon feature on their third record.

There are few individuals who have had such an impact in the world of dance music and he has hosted the Essential Mix and Essential Selection shows on BBC Radio 1 since the early 90s.

He was also made an MBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours for services to broadcasting and music and from 2003 to 2007 he was the resident DJ at the world-renowned Pacha nightclub in Ibiza.

Amy Starkey, regional director at Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are delighted to add Pete Tong to our Newmarket Nights line-up for 2019.

“We’ve got a fantastic mix of artists for our customers to enjoy, and Pete Tong certainly adds to an exciting list.

“It promises to be an epic spectacle and one not to miss!’

Pete Tong is the fourth act to be announced at the racecourse with chart-topping 80s group Madness on June 21, Thriller Live, celebrating the songs of Michael Jackson, on July 19, and drum and bass band Rudimental on July 26.

The Jockey Club bring household names to the racecourse and Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights welcome thousands of fans every year.

The events combine a day at the races with an evening concert and tickets to Pete Tong start at £32 and go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 21 on www.jockeyclublive.co.uk with a presale on December 20 at 8am.

