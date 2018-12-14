Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown Archant

Get your baggy trousers out the wardrobe as the latest act heading to Newmarket Nights in 2019 has been announced.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Madness performing at Adnams Newmarket Nights. Madness performing at Adnams Newmarket Nights.

Madness, fronted by Suggs, is set to return to the famous racecourse on Friday, June 21 and will feature all their biggest hits including It Must Be Love, Our House and the number one 1982 single House of Fun.

Madness, who are from Camden Town in London, write songs inspired by everyday life in Britain and combine the genres of ska, reggae, mowtown, rock ‘n’ roll and classic pop.

In recent years, the iconic group has delivered historic performances at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony and the Queen’s Diamond Jubliee concert.

The band, who have inspired artists such as the Arctic Monkey and Kaiser Chiefs, return to Newmarket Nights by popular demand after performing at the event in 2015.

Amy Starkey, regional director at Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Madness back to the Newmarket Nights stage.

“They are an extremely popular choice with our customers and always put on an amazing performance into the evening.

Madness Credit: The Jockey Club Live Madness Credit: The Jockey Club Live

READ MORE: Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

“All I can say is make sure you bring your dancing shoes!”

Madness are the third act to be announced at the racecourse, with Thriller Live celebrating the songs of Michael Jackson on July 19 and drum and bass band Rudimental on July 26.

Rudimental, who have sold over 4.3 million singles in the UK, won a Brit Award for Best British Single for Waiting All Night, featuring Ella Eyre, in 2014 and their two other number one records are Feel the Love and These Days.

The Jockey Club bring household names to the racecourse and Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights welcome thousands of fans every year.

The events combine a day at the races with an evening concert and tickets to Madness start at £32 and go on sale at 8am on Monday, December 17 on The Jockey Club website,