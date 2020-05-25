Keep the kids busy: new writing competition launches in Norfolk

National Centre for Writing's Young Ambassadors. Picture: Thom Law Archant

Looking for something to keep the kids busy during the school closures? Here’s all you need to know about the Young Norfolk Writing Competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winners of the 2019 Young Norfolk Writing Competition. Picture: Thom Law Winners of the 2019 Young Norfolk Writing Competition. Picture: Thom Law

The hunt is on for talented young writers in Norfolk as the National Centre for Writing unveils its latest competition.

Celebrating creative writing in all its forms, the Young Norfolk Writing Competition is now open for entries from 11 to 18-year-olds living or studying in Norfolk. With many of us spending more time at home, and unprecedented school closures due to coronavirus, there has never been a better time to encourage young minds to put pen to paper.

The competition is a collaboration between the National Centre for Writing based in Dragon Hall, Norwich and Young Norfolk Arts, supported by Norfolk County Council. It builds on the success of previous years which saw over 900 young people participate from over 100 schools.

Young people across Norfolk are being encouraged to submit up to six pieces of writing, from stories, lyrics, poems and spoken word to scripts, podcasts, articles, essays and even narrative for games.

Young Norfolk Laureate Colette Maxwell-Preston performs at the launch of this year's Young Norfolk Writing Competition. Picture: Hannah Hutchins Young Norfolk Laureate Colette Maxwell-Preston performs at the launch of this year's Young Norfolk Writing Competition. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Colette Maxwell-Preston, 12, from Norwich, was one of seven winners of the 2019 competition and was also named as the 2019 Young Norfolk Laureate. “This year the National Centre for Writing has helped me so much,” she said.

“To receive my Laureateship back in July was such an honour and it has been an amazing experience. I’ve had mentoring from a fantastic author, been involved in events, attended workshops and had the pleasure to be involved in NCW!

“This has been such a wonderful year full of experiences I’ll never forget and advice that will stick with me in the years ahead. Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming and I couldn’t have wished for a group of kinder people. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.”

This year, the winners will receive individual prizes, professional mentoring to help take their writing forward, and opportunities to have their work performed and published.

The competition is free to enter and closes at 5pm on Monday, May 25 2020. Entries may be written, audio recorded or in graphic story format.

You can find further details of how to enter at nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/ynwc