Summer season announced at Norwich Playhouse

The summer season at Norwich Playhouse has been announced and it includes America’s Got Talent stars and award-winning comedians.

A jam-packed programme is now on sale including former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and Norwich favourite Karl Minns.

Comedy

As always, there’s plenty of comedy lined up throughout the summer with Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches (May 3) promising a unique evening of off-the-wall comedy.

Shappi Khorsandi (May 8 to 9) shares confessions from a life of comedy and a brief stint in the jungle, whilst The Vicar of Dibley co-writer Paul Mayhew-Archer (May 10) performs his debut stand-up show on Parkinsons and the therapeutic power of laughter.

Danish comedian Sofie Hagen (June 7) combines comedy with a reading from her first book Just Like That!

The Tommy Cooper Show (June 12) captures the magic of the comic genius and get in the mood for Norwich Pride with Suzi Ruffell (July 13).

Following a February sell-out Dad’s Army Radio Show (July 24) return, ex-MP and QI star Gyles Brandreth (July 26 to 27) is back on the stage and Ruby Wax (September 5 and 6) explains how to be human.

America’s Got Talent Stars Tape Face and Paul Zerdin are now back in Blighty with The Tape Face Show (September 16 to 19) and Paul Zerdin (October 1 and 2) are sure to delight Norwich audiences with their respective miming and ventriloquism.

Norwich favourite Karl Minns (July 18 to 20) brings his sort of stand-up, sort of biography back to the Playhouse.

An Evening of Jazz and Cabaret (September 15) is back for the 17th year of fundraising and satirical comedy The Screwtape Letters (September 26) adapts CS Lewis’ classic book for the stage.

Dance

Starting the new Playhouse season in style is Ballet Central (May 2) with an exceptional repertoire of circus inspired and classical dance.

The summer dance programme includes two performances of traditional Indian dance, the first Vahana (June 29) in the traditional form of Bharatnatyama and the second from Natyapriya with Samudra (September 7), which tells the epic tale of Vishnu defeating demons.

Edge Dance Company (July 11) present a triple bill of new works from award-winning choreographers and The Garage bring Turnstyle 2019 (July 25) featuring pieces from their participation companies.

In September, Tangomotion (September 21) promise an evening of raw and intoxicating Tango.

Theatre and dance combine in Come Dance With Me (September 28) a warm-hearted family saga told through the romance of ballroom dancing.

Kids

For the younger generation, the classic fairy-tale Ugly Duckling is transformed with a heart-warming reimagining in Honk! The Musical (May 4 to 5). Acrobatic chaos for kids comes to Norwich with Chores (June 8 to 9) the story of two rascally brothers and their attempts to absolutely, definitely tidy their rooms.

Picture book favourite The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (July 3 to 7) is crawling into the Playhouse, with some other of Eric Carle’s other brilliant characters for company, including 10 Little Rubber Ducks and Brown Bear.

Music and Theatre

Godfathers of alternative cabaret The Tiger Lillies (June 15) return to the Playhouse with a very special show celebrating their 30th anniversary and jaded faded drag star Miss Hope Springs (July 12) sings fabulous comedy melodies in sequins.

Cult sensation Bourgeois & Maurice (September 27) are back again and diving deeper into their demented universe of hyper glamour and black comedy.

Theatre and music combines in Electrolyte (June 14) a multi-award winning piece of gig-theatre that explores mental health comes to the Playhouse in time for Norfolk Creativity and Wellbeing Week.

The Welsh National Opera also come to Norwich for the first time in almost fifty years with a very contemporary production of Don Pasquale (June 20 and 22).

This riotous new version of the classic includes a kebab van on stage and has been described as Gavin and Stacey do opera!

For more traditional music, The Classical Duo Hayley Moss & Benjamin Lake (June 27) who made their name busking on the streets of Norwich, return with their popular ballards and classic repertoire.

The Spooky Men’s Chorale (July 9) combine humour, improbable facial hair and sonorous tunes for an evening not to be forgotten.

The Floyd Effect (August 31) return after a sold-out performance in 2018 and featuring actual former Kinks, The Kast Off Kinks (September 12) play all the classics.

The Bob Dylan Story (September 20) celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dylan’s famous Isle of Wight comeback show with an aural and visual feast.

Writers

Historian and bestselling author Ben Macintyre (June 5) shares the thrilling true-life story of Cold War agent Oleg Gordievsky in a discussion based around his latest book The Spy and the Traitor.

Journalist Caitlin Moran (July 10) promises a hilarious and thought-provoking evening of feminism, fame, and fiction.

To book tickets visit norwichplayhouse.co.uk or call 01603 598598.