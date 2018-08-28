New season announced at Norwich Playhouse including BGT and Strictly stars

Get set for another unforgettable season of theatre as the Norwich Playhouse has announced its spring programme, including stars of Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing.

Lost Voice Guy - winner of Britain's Got Talent 2018 Credit: Steve Ullathorne Lost Voice Guy - winner of Britain's Got Talent 2018 Credit: Steve Ullathorne

From comedy to cabaret, you are spoilt for choice over the next few months at the theatre, located in St George’s Street, with more than 60 shows running from January to May.

These are some of the highlights...

JANUARY

2019 opens with Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret (January 12), an uproarious drag musical inspired by the business of Brexit, which was a 2018 Edinburgh Fringe hit.

Packed full of hijinks and unforgettable songs, this show is sure to start 2019 off with high-kicks and hits.

Also in January, and in drag, is Rocky Shock Horror (January 26), a mash-up of Rocky (Horror) and Rocky (Boxing).

FEBRUARY

Rambert2 (January 31 to February 1) brings spiky, sassy and fierce new dance to the Playhouse – this troupe is made up of early career dancers from the iconic company and showcases the wealth of talent in choreography and movement.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon Mimi and the Mountain Dragon

As always, there are plenty of brilliant family shows including an adaptation from Michael Morpurgo’s novel Mimi and the Mountain Dragon (Feburary 16) which uses puppetry to create a magical musical adventure about courage and friendship, whilst Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show (February 23 to 24) takes our favourite patchwork pachyderm from the page to the stage.

Spectacular theatre for adults also abounds: Unmythable (February 9) combines all the Greek myths with an all-female cast into one unmissable show, Dad’s Army Radio Show (February 21) features two talented actors playing 25 characters from the quintessential sitcom.

It wouldn’t be the Playhouse without a hefty dollop of comedy brilliance, including Gary Delaney (February 2 and March 26), Stephen K Amos (February 4) and Lee Nelson (Febraury 28).

MARCH

Another picture book classic returns with We’re Going On a Bear Hunt (March 19 to 24), a much loved and mischievous production, which is fabulous family fun.

Radio 4 favourite Miles Jupp plays David Tomlinson: Mr Banks in Mary Poppins, Professor Emilius Brown in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, in The Life I Lead (March 1 to 2).

Orlando (March 6) takes Virginia Woolf’s classic gender-shifting adventure and sets it on stage, whilst The Paper Cinema’s Macbeth (March 12) uses illustration, puppetry and a live score to present Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before.

Elio Pace Presents Elvis Presley (March 9) in another of his renowned performances and Dietrich: Natural Duty (March 29) reveals the life of a legend through theatre, cabaret and drag,

The Elmer Show Credit: SK Photography The Elmer Show Credit: SK Photography

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant Seann Walsh (March 3 to 5) dances into our fine city, Robin Ince (March 8) presents an evening of chaotic delight and Barry Cryer (March 16) celebrates not being dead, yet.

APRIL

The Amazing Bubble Man (April 13), will leave your little ones astounded with square, tornado and rocket bubbles.

For the older children, The Mystery of the Raddlesham Mumps (April 27) is a gothic tale of poetry and eccentricity, in the vein of A Series of Unfortunate Events, created by Murray Lachlan Young.

The acclaimed Norfolk Youth Music Theatre return to present beloved classic The Sound of Music (April 17 to 20).

Britain’s Got Talent stars Micky P Kerr (April 13) and Lost Voice Guy (April 29 and 30) are also heading to Norwich.

MAY

The acclaimed Ballet Central (May 2) will present a brand new programme with their best young dancers, featuring a mixed bill of more traditional movement.

Dad's Army Radio Show Dad's Army Radio Show

Honk! (May 4 to 5) imagines Hans Christian Andersen’s Ugly Duckling into an Olivier Award winning musical egg-stravaganza.

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches (May 3) brings a unique show of off the wall absurdity and Shappi Khorsandi (May 8 to 9), who starred in the 2017 series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, is out of the jungle and in her element.

Caroline Richardson, director of the Playhouse, said, “It’ll be a splendid Spring!

“There are so many superb shows – the Playhouse is very lucky to attract such high quality work.”

To view the full line-up of spring shows and to book, visit the Norwich Playhouse website or call 01603 598598.