Theatre ‘raring to go’ ahead of new season of entertainment

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 January 2019

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, which is preparing for a new season of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, which is preparing for a new season of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher

Since Christmas the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield has had a major spring clean.

On Friday 18 January at 7.30pm professional singer, Emily K, and her band offer a truly authentic tribute to the sounds of the Carpenters with, 'Yesterday Once More' at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Seagull TheatreOn Friday 18 January at 7.30pm professional singer, Emily K, and her band offer a truly authentic tribute to the sounds of the Carpenters with, 'Yesterday Once More' at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Seagull Theatre

With a brand new floor for the foyer, which evokes the Edwardian school it formerly was, and some new windows the theatre is gleaming with freshness and raring to go ahead of a new season of entertainment.

On Friday, January 18, at 7.30pm, professional singer, Emily K, and her band offer a truly authentic tribute to the sounds of the Carpenters with Yesterday Once More, as the show features all of the Carpenters’ greatest hits. Tickets £10.

Purple Dreams Productions present The Empty Stage on Saturday, January 19, at 7.30pm. This popular whodunnit features a theatre company as they rehearse their new play. Tickets £10.

On Sunday, January 20, at 7.30pm, the Seagull provides its regular platform for poets and songwriters - New Words: Fresh Voices. If you would like to read or sing, please contact Ian Fosten on 0779 106 8080. Tickets £4.

Call the Seagull Theatre box office on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

